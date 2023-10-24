Governor names Bentonville ‘capital for a day’ as she plans meetings around the city





BENTONVILLE -- Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday declared Bentonville will be state "capital for a day" today. She will host a meeting with chiefs of her administration and local officials, according to an announcement from her office.

The governor will open the day at the home office of Walmart in Bentonville, where she will attend a 9 a.m. "open call" supporting more U.S. manufacturing, according to the schedule of events released Monday.

From there the governor will visit Mary Mae Jones Elementary School at 10:15 a.m. along with state Secretary of Education Jacob Oliva. She will then visit the Northwest Arkansas Armed Forces Reserve Center at 11:30 a.m.

A 1 p.m. visit is set with members of The CALL, a Bentonville nonprofit group that helps foster children in the state, along with member of the Benton County Support Center of the state Division of Children and Family Services.

She will then tour Ledger, an office development downtown at 2:15 p.m. and Airship Coffee at 3:30 p.m.

The final event on today's schedule is a meet-and-greet with constituents at the Table at the Hickory Inn restaurant, 1502 N. Walton Blvd.

The morning manufacturing call and evening meet-and-greet are the only two events open to the press, according to the announcement.

Bentonville is the second city designated by Sanders as state capital for a day. Mena was capital for a day on Friday.



