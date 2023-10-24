Gray keeps breaking his own record

There are few players in the state playing at a higher level currently than Marion quarterback Ashton Gray.

The senior has put his dual-threat ability to use in three straight wins as the Patriots (7-1, 6-1 6A-East) remain in contention for a conference title with two games to go.

This past week in a 56-22 win over Sheridan, Gray had arguably his strongest outing yet.

He rushed for 272 yards on 12 carries, completed 11 of 14 passes for 208 yards and scored five total touchdowns to become the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Player of the Week.

"I don't know who is playing better in 6A and certainly our conference," Marion Coach Lance Clark said. "He's been the best player on the field pretty consistently this year. He's having a pretty special year."

In a 20-14 rivalry win over West Memphis on Oct. 13, Gray rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns and passed for 82 yards.

In a 56-35 win over Searcy on Oct. 6, Gray passed for 73 yards, rushed for 239 yards and compiled five touchdowns.

Gray's 272 yards against Sheridan is the third time this season Gray has set the Marion school record for rushing yards in a season, breaking his own record twice.

"I think in general, everybody wants to stop the run for us," Clark said. "And [Gray] a big part of that. How can they limit him? How can they control him? I think it's a big headache. I'm glad it's not my headache."

For the season, Gray has rushed for 1,214 yards on 12.8 yards per carry, passed for 1,017 yards on 51% completion and totaled 29 touchdowns for a Patriots offense that has scored the fifth-most points in Class 6A.

On Sept. 29, Marion fell to Benton 60-23 in a game that was decided by halftime. In that first half, Gray rushed for 237 yards and two touchdowns, passing for another, but the Patriots trailed 50-16 at the break.

Since then, Marion has won all three of its games, including two by 21 points or more.

In his second season as the Patriots' starter, Clark said Gray's demeanor has set the tone for the team as they look to close the regular season on a high.

"A lot of that has to do with our captains and our seniors and Ashton," Clark said. "He's really grown up. ... This offseason, he just really really grinded and worked exceptionally hard at holding people accountable and holding himself accountable and being even. You know, as a young fella, a lot of things are emotional, you're high and and you're low. He's been so even. Even in games that aren't going super well, he stays under control. He stays even and that helps the team be that way.

"He's really taken on the leadership part. It's a player-led team, and I'm pleased with our senior leaders. They have kept us on that, and we're obviously gonna need that as the season comes to a close."