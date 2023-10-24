Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Business Features Opinion LEARNS Guide Video Podcasts Newsletters Core Values Obits Games Archive Notices
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Heritage High School lockdown lifted; report of armed student not credible, police say

by Al Gaspeny | October 24, 2023 at 11:01 a.m.
The lights of a police vehicle are shown in a June 24, 2021 AP file photo. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

ROGERS -- Heritage High School was placed on lockdown shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday following a report of an armed student on campus, but the student was found and there was no weapon, according to a police spokesman.

The lockdown was lifted in less than an hour and the school has returned to normal activities, according to Keith Foster, the Police Department's public information officer; and Jason Ivester, the School District's communications director.

"We worked with law enforcement to monitor it, and they took care of it," Ivester said.

The student was detained and the threat wasn't credible, Foster said.

Heritage High has an enrollment of about 2,120 students.

Print Headline: Heritage High School lockdown lifted; report of armed student not credible, police say

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT