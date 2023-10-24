Freddrick Durham faces charges of felony murder, concealing a death, tampering with evidence and theft by taking a motor vehicle in connection with his girlfriend's death, after Thomaston, Ga., police say inside their apartment officers found "a deceased person in the suitcase and the body was identified as Ms. Margret Dubignon."

Enashia Futrell, 18, of Newport News, Va., was charged with involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment in connection with the death of an 8-year-old boy when he climbed out of the window of a moving vehicle she was driving in Hampton, Va.

Greg Hallgrimson, former police chief of Greenwood, Mo., was sentenced to 18 years in the June 2020 case in which authorities say he punched and knocked his ex-wife unconscious.

Steve Dobrzynski, owner of the Collector's Edge comic book shop in Milwaukee, said a couple found a copy of Amazing Fantasy No. 15 -- a comic that features the first appearance of Spider-Man -- among a dead relative's possessions and took it to him for help selling it.

Victor Rivas, 18, who is charged with murder in the May 2022 death of a 15-year-old, was beaten by two adult and two juvenile members of the teenager's family during a courtroom melee in San Antonio, the Bexar County sheriff's office said.

Frank Pichel, a former police officer running for a Miami City Commission seat in November, was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm for allegedly pulling a gun against a campaign worker of Alex Diaz de la Portilla, the incumbent commissioner.

Leonel Costa, owner of Bobi, a 31-year-old dog in Portugal that was ranked by Guinness World Records as the oldest dog ever, said the purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo died in a veterinary hospital.

Logan Clegg, 27, who was living in a tent in the woods in New Hampshire, faces up to life in prison as he was convicted of four counts of second-degree murder, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and four counts of falsifying physical evidence in the deaths of a retired couple who went for a walk.

Cindy Hyde-Smith, Republican Senator of Mississippi, "is grateful for the concern shown by many and the good work of federal, state, and local law enforcement," regarding a shooting near her home, in which no one was injured, her office said.