Jefferson County deputy accused of smuggling drugs into jail

A jailer at the W.C. “Dub” Brassell Detention Center was arrested and is behind bars, suspected of smuggling drugs into the Jefferson County facility, the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday evening.

Detention Deputy Stephen Young, 24, was arrested shortly after reporting for work before 6:30 a.m., according to a news release from sheriff’s Maj. Gary McClain. Supervisory staff reportedly uncovered a significant amount of contraband in Young’s possession.

“Among the contraband seized was over 140 grams (5 ounces) of a green plant-like substance suspected to be marijuana and rechargeable disposable vape device,” McClain wrote. “Additionally, the search revealed other prohibited items, including tobacco, clear plastic wrap, plastic [Ziploc] baggies, cigar wraps and two Tracfone mobile device boxes found in Young’s vehicle.”

Young is booked on felony probable cause for Class B furnishing, possessing or using prohibited articles and Class C possessing a controlled substance, according to McClain. If convicted, he could face 5 to 20 years in state prison, and be subject to an enhancement penalty of up to 10 years and a fine of up to $10,000 as a public official or law enforcement officer committing a felony violation, McClain added.

This is the second time in as many months a jailer has been arrested and accused of smuggling contraband. Shacamry Taylor, 26, was arrested Sept. 16 and charged with the same offenses for which Young is accused.

“Deputy Young’s arrest was a clear example of a serious breach of policy and a threat to public trust,” Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said. “Young’s arrest, like others in the past, also speaks to our commitment to the public in pursuing charges against those who violate the public’s trust and threaten the security of our detention facilities. Jail staff must understand that they will be caught, arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent possible.

“Bringing unauthorized items such as drugs and phones into the detention facility threatens the safety and security of our facility, as well as that of those who work and are detained therein.”

Woods credited Lt. Darinda Smith for her “diligence and attentiveness” in averting the delivery of contraband to detainees.

Young had just joined the sheriff’s office on May 8 and was assigned to the jail, according to Woods. Jailers in Jefferson County are required to complete 72 hours of training and are warned repeatedly during that time against being coerced or conspiring with others — “especially detainees” — to bring contraband, the sheriff said.

Woods added there is a zero-tolerance policy against jailers bringing contraband, and violators will be prosecuted to the fullest extent.