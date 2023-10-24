North Little Rock police arrest man in connection with September homicide

The North Little Rock Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a September homicide.

On Sept. 10, Cassandra Lusk, 42, of North Little Rock was found dead inside the Overbrook Apartments at at 5901 John F. Kennedy Blvd., a news release from the police department said.

Officers responded to the report of a possibly dead person, found trauma on Lusk’s body, and determined that a homicide had occurred, the release said.

Sgt. Carmen Helton, a spokesperson for the North Little Rock Police Department, said Tuesday morning that a knife was used in the homicide and described it as a “knife attack.” The nature of the trauma was not initially released.

Ryan Cohens, 44, of Little Rock was identified as a suspect in Lusk’s death, the news release said. He was charged with capital murder on Monday after detectives got a warrant.

Cohens had already been arrested and detained at the Pulaski County jail, on unrelated charges, the release said.

The online Pulaski County inmate roster showed that Cohens was originally arrested on Sept. 11, for violation of a protection order. Cohens is also being held for another charge from the Craighead County sheriff’s office, the roster showed just after 11:10 a.m. on Tuesday.