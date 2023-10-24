FOOTBALL

Titans trade safety to Eagles

The Tennessee Titans on Monday traded two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard to the Philadelphia Eagles for a pair of draft picks and safety Terrell Edmunds, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The Titans will receive the Eagles’ fifth and sixth-round draft picks in 2024, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been announced. Byard has 27 interceptions since becoming a starter in 2017. This deal fills a big need for the Eagles (6-1) who lost safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson to Detroit in free agency and are dealing with injuries in their secondary. The 5-11, 212-pound Byard was the first pick overall in the third round of 2016 and had been Tennessee’s longest-tenured defensive player. He has started 111 of his 120 games and has not missed a game because of injury. The Titans (2-4) have lost 11 of their past 13 games going back to last season.

NFL suspends Broncos safety

The NFL on Monday brought the hammer down on Broncos safety Kareem Jackson, suspending him for four games without pay for a series of unnecessary roughness penalties. The latest in a string of hits that have drawn penalties and fines came Sunday against Green Bay when Jackson hit Packers tight end Luke Musgrave high. Jackson made contact shoulder pad to shoulder pad, but also got the crown of his helmet across Musgrave’s facemask. Regardless of the helmet-to-helmet contact, too, Musgrave was ruled to be a defenseless receiver because he had not yet turned into a runner after the catch.

Dolphins return to ‘Hard Knocks ’

The NFL world will get a behind-the-scenes look at Tua Tagovailoa and Miami Dolphins later this season: They will be the featured in-season team on “Hard Knocks” this fall. The team announced its featured role on the long-running HBO and NFL Films show on Monday. The Dolphins are one of the NFL’s more interesting teams with the league’s top-ranked offense led by Tagovailoa, All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill and creative play-caller Mike McDaniel. Mc-Daniel said Monday that it wasn’t necessarily a team decision to be featured on the show, but he thinks the experience could be positive for his young Dolphins. He expects filming to start some time after Miami’s trip to Germany to face Kansas City on Nov. 5, and it will last through the end of the season.

Fields likely out vs. Chargers

Quarterback Justin Fields likely will miss his second consecutive game because of a dislocated right thumb when the Chicago Bears visit the Los Angeles Chargers this week, Coach Matt Eberflus said Monday. Eberflus said Fields is doubtful and rookie Tyson Bagent would start again in his place. Eberflus said Fields “continues to progress” and is on a path to avoid surgery and injured reserve. But he would not say if the swelling has gone down or if Fields has tried to throw. Fields was hurt on Chicago’s first possession in the third quarter of a Week 6 loss to Minnesota. He seemed to land awkwardly on his hand trying to throw the ball away while getting sacked by Danielle Hunter. The Bears punted on the next play, and Fields headed to the locker room.

Sumlin arrested

Maryland assistant coach Kevin Sumlin was arrested early Saturday in Florida on a charge of driving under the influence, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. An online arrest report said the 59-year-old Sumlin was booked at 2:11 a.m. and released later in the morning. “Maryland Athletics is aware of the incident this past weekend involving football coach Kevin Sumlin,” the athletic department said in a statement Monday night. “As this is an ongoing investigation, we will have no further comment.” Sumlin is a co-offensive coordinator, tight ends coach and associate head coach for the Terrapins. He was previously a head coach at Arizona, Texas A&M and Houston.

BASKETBALL

Georgetown coach dies at 41

Georgetown women’s coach Tasha Butts died Monday after a two-year battle with breast cancer, the school’s athletic director said. The 41-year-old coach was diagnosed with advanced stage breast cancer in 2021. She stepped away from coaching Georgetown last month. Her diagnosis inspired the Tasha Tough campaign which has brought awareness and raised money to bring quality care to women who can’t afford it through the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. She came to Georgetown from Georgia Tech this past April after a long coaching and professional WNBA career. She joined the Georgia Tech women’s basketball staff as an assistant coach in April 2019, and was promoted to associate head coach two years later. Before coaching at Georgia Tech, Butts was an assistant first at Duquesne, UCLA and LSU. She spent eight seasons with the Tigers. Butts starred at Tennessee from 2000-04, playing for Hall of Fame coach Pat Summitt. The Lady Vols went 124-17 with her playing and advanced to the NCAA championship game in 2003 and 04. She was part of four SEC regular-season championship teams at the school.

T-Wolves, McDaniels agree

Minnesota’s Jaden McDaniels, Washington’s Deni Avdija and Orlando’s Cole Anthony led the first wave of fourth-year players to reach agreements on contract extensions ahead of the NBA’s deadline on Monday. McDaniels and the Timberwolves agreed on a five-year, $136 million extension, agent Bill Duffy confirmed. The 2020 first-round pick, who came to Minnesota in the same draft as star Anthony Edwards, had a breakout third season with an average of 12.1 points per game on 51.7% shooting. Avdija agreed to a four-year, $55 million extension with the Wizards, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. .

MOTOR SPORTS

Austin runnerup DQ’d

Lewis Hamilton was disqualified from the Formula One United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, hours after his second place finish to Max Verstappen when race officials found a technical rules violation with the skid block under his car. The decision wiped out Hamilton’s best finish in months and comes just as Mercedes showed some new life and new pace in a season dominated by Verstappen and his Red Bull car. Hamilton had chased Verstappen to within 2.2 seconds of the winner at the finish line and may have caught if given a few extra laps.



