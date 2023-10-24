Outdoor events abound for cycling, fishing, running





Be a better shot

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is offering a free indoor rifle marksmanship class today through Thursday at the J.B. And Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale. Classes are from 6 to 8 p.m. for shooters 16 and older. Attendance is required at all three sessions. All equipment is provided.

Instructors will help shooters improve their accuracy while sitting, kneeling, prone and shooting off-hand. Email steve.dunlap@agfc.ar.gov to register.

Hike to Kings River Falls

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike at Kings River Falls on Monday. This is a 4.5 mile out and back hike and bushwhack.

The club will hike at Devil Canyon Falls, also 4.5 miles, near Mountainburg on Nov. 1. Hikers have the option to hike afterward at nearby Fern Gully which is 2.5 miles out and back.

All hikers are welcome. Those interested should email hillndalehike@gmail.com for details. Club information is available at bvhikingclub.com.

Dance, hike at hootenanny

Ozark Natural Science Center's Bear Hollow Hootenanny fundraiser is Friday through Sunday at the center, 1905 Madison 1305, north of Huntsville and adjacent to the Madison County Wildlife Management Area.

Several bands will perform including Trout Fishing in America, Ashtyn Barbaree, 1-oz. Jig and Still on the Hill. Activities also include hikes to Teakettle Falls and Kings River Overlook, a dance party and outdoor yoga. Visit www.onsc.us for tickets and information.

Winter series heats up

Beaver Lake Winter Series bass fishing tournaments start Sunday at Beaver Lake. All tournaments are from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entry fee for the full season is $500 for two people. Pay at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers.

Tournaments are also scheduled for Nov. 12, Nov. 26, Dec. 10, Dec. 31, Jan. 7 and Jan. 25. The championship is Feb. 3-4. Alternate championship days are Feb. 10-11. For details call or text 479-601-5952.

Fort Smith on foot

Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all walkers to join a walk on Wednesday in Fort Smith. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the Wyndham Fort Smith, 700 Rogers Ave.

Participants will choose either a 5- or 10-kilometer walk.

Membership in the Ozark Hill Hikers is $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email bvvohh@gmail.com or call 479-381-9366.

Go for the gravel

Chinkapin Hollow gravel bike race is Saturday at Lake Wedington Recreation Area on Arkansas 16 west of Fayetteville. Races of 109, 63 and 42 miles will be held mostly on unpaved roads in Arkansas and Oklahoma. Some sections of U.S. Forest Service roads that are normally off limits to cyclists will be open for the race. All races start and finish at Lake Wedington.

A post race party with food and beverages will be at the finish. Go to www.chinkapinhollow.com for information and registration.

Hit trails running

Bentonville Dirt Circus, a trail running event for pro trail runners and all trail-running enthusiasts, is set for Nov. 17-18 in Bentonville. The event offers 5- and 10-kilometer races, a 1-kilometer run for kids, virtual races and a running expo. Rush Running Company, Visit Bentonville and UltraSignup are hosting the event.

A $10,000 prize purse is offered for the 10-kilometer race to attract professional trail runners as their end-of-season race. Visit the UltraSignup website for information and registration.

Welcome eclipse campers

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will open campgrounds earlier than usual at Greers Ferry Lake and Clearwater Lake in southeast Missouri to accommodate visitors traveling to see the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse.

Thirteen campgrounds at Greers Ferry will open March 15. Three campgrounds at Clearwater Lake will open April 1. The move opens 430 additional campsites to accommodate eclipse visitors.

Sites may be reserved at recreation.gov. Reservations by phone or email are not accepted.

Run 100 miles

The Hare Mountain 100 point to point 100-mile trail run starts at 8 a.m. on Friday at Haw Creek Falls Recreation Area.

The race, hosted by the Ozark Highlands Trail Association, incorporates two spur loops along the Ozark Highlands Trail between Haw Creek Falls and White Rock Mountain. To qualify for entry, runners must sign a waiver and perform eight hours of trail work on the Ozark Highlands Trail or opt out of the work by donating $100 to the Ozark Highlands Trail Association.

Visit www.haremountain100.com for details.. Email haremountain100@gmail.com with questions.



