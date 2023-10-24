UAPB teams finish fourth in SWAC cross country championships





TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff cross-country teams each finished fourth Monday morning in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championships hosted by Florida A&M.

The UAPB men finished with 96 points, trailing champion Texas Southern, runner-up Prairie View A&M and third-place Alcorn State.

Terrance Johnson finished fifth individually out of 61 runners, running the 8,000-meter course in 27:27.3. Inertia Mugehti finished 12th, Rio Williams finished 19th, Ryan Longmire finished 28th, Genesis Joseph finished 32nd and Tarik Xavier finished 55th.

The UAPB women finished with 110 points. Host Florida A&M won the title, followed by runner-up Alabama State and third-place Alabama A&M.

Akili Pleas-Carnie paced the UAPB women by finishing 12th out of 75 runners in the 5,000-meter course with a time of 20:53.2. Abigail Pinnock finished 21st, Kris-Ann Plummer finished 22nd, Shaunia McFarlane finished 26th, Kaiel Kimble finished 29th and Jada Turner finished 34th.

Alcorn State won both individual titles, with Kelvin Kipkemboi winning the men's title and Stellah Kiptui winning the women's.



