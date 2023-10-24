Second suspect arrested in 2020 killing of Little Rock pizza delivery driver

A man has been extradited to Arkansas to face charges in the September 2020 murder of a pizza delivery driver, authorities said.



Clayton Eason, 21, of Dallas, who has been incarcerated in Texas on unrelated charges, faces capital murder and aggravated robbery charges in the Sept. 21, 2020, killing of Christopher Bersett, 41.



Eason, who was booked into the Pulaski County jail on Friday, is the second suspect arrested in the killing, after police apprehended Karlos Bass, 19, on Nov. 4, 2020. He faces the same two counts as Eason.



An affidavit written by a Little Rock police detective and dated Jan. 14, 2021, states that Eason shot Bersett shortly before midnight while Bersett was working for Pizza Hut and delivering a pizza to Fairfield Apartments at 1912 Green Mountain Drive.



After initially telling police he had nothing to do with the homicide, Bass eventually said that Eason and another man planned to rob a pizza delivery driver and “were excited about ordering a pizza from Pizza Hut and not paying for it,” the affidavit states.



The three of them left the apartment after calling the restaurant multiple times using Bass’s phone, said the woman who leased the apartment where Bass sometimes stayed and the three planned the robbery. She initially told police she wasn’t home the night of the killing, but later said she heard the shots.



The third man ran back to the apartment before Eason pulled the trigger, and Bass fled to the apartment when the shooting started, he told police. Eason came in and threatened to kill anyone who talked about the shooting, including witnesses who had been on the phone with Bass that night and could place him at the scene.



It was not clear from the affidavit if Eason ever spoke to Bersett before he is said to have opened fire.

Bersett’s manager and a witness said that Bersett was tasked with delivering the food to a different apartment number than the one where the three men were.

Online court records didn't indicate that any charges had been filed against the third man in the killing as of Tuesday.

The woman who leased the apartment told police that a .22-caliber pistol she bought had gone missing, but one of the witnesses who helped police identify Bass and Eason as suspects said that Eason stole the gun. Bass told detectives that Eason bought the gun from the woman before the robbery-turned-murder.



Eason was held in the Pulaski County jail Tuesday afternoon with no bond amount listed for the felony charges, an online inmate roster showed.



Bass was released on a $100,000 bond on Nov. 18, 2021, court records showed.