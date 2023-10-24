Barbara Webb leads fundraising in Arkansas chief justice contest against Rhonda Wood





In their respective bids for chief justice of Arkansas, Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Barbara Webb reported raising more in contributions during the last few weeks of September than Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Wood, according to their latest campaign finance reports.

Campaign committees of candidates for judicial office may not solicit or accept campaign contributions more than 180 days before an election, so judicial candidates could start raising funds Sept. 7 for the March 5 general election for judicial offices, according to the Arkansas Ethics Commission.

The reports for the quarter that ended Sept. 30 were due in the secretary of state's office last week.

In the quarter that ended Sept. 30 and in total, Webb reported raising $60,750 in contributions, loaning her campaign $50,000 and spending $2,586.43, leaving a campaign treasury of $108,163.57 as of Sept. 30.

Webb's top contributors last quarter included $3,300 apiece from James Dicke II of New Bremen, Ohio, and chairman and CEO Crown Equipment; Dhillon Harmett of San Francisco, and the Dhillion Law Group; retiree Jim Holland of Benton; and retiree Ange Holland of Benton.

Other contributors of $3,300 apiece to Webb last quarter included John Rockefeller of Morrilton and ATA Martial Arts in Morrilton; Lisenne Rockfeller of Morrilton and The Winrock Group; William Rockfeller of Little Rock and Bank OZK in Little Rock; and Caroline Rockefeller of Little Rock and Boone Newspapers, according to Webb's report.

In the last quarter, Wood reported raising $13,857.19 in contributions and spending $6,648.37. In the last two quarters, she reported raising $13,857.19 in contributions, loaning her campaign $50,000 and spending $8,378, leaving a campaign treasury of $55,479.19 as of Sept. 30.

Her top contributors last quarter included $1,041.98 from consultant Lori Hambuchen of Little Rock, and $1,000 apiece from attorney Leonardo Monterrey, Arkansas Diesel Engines owner Mike Bullerwell of Little Rock, and John Nabholz of Conway and Nabholz Construction.

Candidates for state office are required to file campaign finance reports for last quarter if their total contributions raised or expenditures exceeded $500.

Campaign finance reports for last quarter for the other two announced candidates for chief justice, Justice Karen Baker and attorney Jay Martin, weren't posted on the secretary of state's website as of Monday.

Martin said in a written statement that "we got started this month -- nothing to file."

Baker could not be reached for comment by telephone.

Baker, Martin, Webb and Wood have announced their plans to run to succeed Chief Justice John Dan Kemp, starting in 2025. Kemp, who has served as the chief justice since 2017, has said he intends to retire at the end of his term in December 2024, noting that since he has passed age 70 he would have to relinquish his retirement benefits under state law if he was reelected.

In the last quarter, Justice Courtney Hudson, who seeks election to the high court's position 2, formerly held by the late Robin Wynne, reported raising $27,630 in contributions and spending nothing, leaving $27,630 in her campaign treasury Sept. 30.

Hudson's top contributors included $3,300 apiece from Carlton Saffa of Little Rock, chief market officer for Saracen Casino Resort, and Brentt Tumey of Rogers, of Tumey Drywall Construction Engineering, and $3,000 from Cindy Marshall of Morrilton and Hawkins Insurance.

Circuit Judge Carlton Jones of Texarkana is the other announced candidate for the position 2 on the state Supreme Court.

Dara Gaines, senior adviser to the Carlton Jones for Arkansas Supreme Court campaign, said "Judge Jones did not file a campaign finance report for last quarter because we have not yet begun raising or expending funds.

"This headway has given us time to develop insights and strategies to leverage in the coming weeks. We are establishing the formal committee and plan to jump start fundraising efforts soon," Gaines said.

On July 3, Sanders announced her appointment of former U.S. Attorney and Republican Party of Arkansas Chairman Cody Hiland to the state Supreme Court to fill the vacancy created by Wynne's death until 2025. A justice who will serve the remainder of the term that Wynne was elected to in November 2022 will be elected in the 2024 elections.

Justice Shawn Womack said his re-election campaign for position 5 on the Supreme Court made a decision to wait until after the end of September to begin accepting contributions.

"Likewise, the reporting requirements don't kick in until a campaign has more than $500 in expenditures or contributions," he said in a written statement. "We intentionally spent less than $500 in this reporting period [for last quarter]."

TREASURER

On Aug. 11, Secretary of State John Thurston reported transferring $17,524.04 from his secretary of state carryover fund to his state treasurer primary campaign in 2024.

In the quarter that ended Sept. 30, he reported a starting balance of $17,524.04 and raising $100 and spending $415.29 for his primary campaign for state treasurer in 2024, leaving $17,209.75 in his campaign treasury as of Sept. 30.

Thurston, a Republican, is the only announced candidate for state treasurer in the aftermath of the death of GOP state Treasurer Mark Lowery in late July.

On Aug. 3, Sanders announced the appointment of then-state Department of Finance and Administration Secretary Larry Walther as state treasurer. Walther will serve as state treasurer until January of 2025. A state treasurer will be elected in the 2024 elections to serve the final two years of Lowery's four-year term to which he was elected in November 2022.

GOVERNOR

In the last quarter, Sanders reported raising $288,907.89 and spending $256,110.93 for the primary election in 2026, leaving $2.478 million in her campaign treasury as of Sept. 30.

Her reported campaign expenses last quarter for the primary election in 2026 included $180,418.85 for direct mail, $33,425 for consultant fees, and $19,178.27 for travel expenses.

The Republican governor also reported raising $2,300 for the 2026 general election and spending nothing last quarter, leaving $2,300 in the campaign treasury as of Sept. 30.



