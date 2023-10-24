Two women held hostage in Gaza freed

RAFAH, Gaza Strip -- Hamas on Monday released two elderly Israeli women held hostage in Gaza as the United States expressed increasing concern that the escalating Israel-Hamas war will spark a wider conflict in the region, including attacks on American troops.

The death toll in Gaza rose rapidly as Israel ramped up airstrikes that flattened buildings in what it said was preparation for an eventual ground assault. The United States urged Israel to delay the expected invasion to allow time to negotiate the release of more hostages taken by Hamas during its brutal incursion two weeks ago.

A third small aid convoy from Egypt entered Gaza, where the population of 2.3 million has been running out of food, water and medicine under Israel's sealed border. With Israel still barring the entry of fuel, the U.N. said its distribution of aid would grind to a halt within days when it can no longer fuel its trucks. Gaza hospitals flooded by a constant stream of wounded are struggling to keep generators running to power lifesaving medical equipment and incubators for premature babies.

The two freed hostages, 85-year-old Yocheved Lifshitz and 79-year-old Nurit Cooper, were taken out of Gaza at the Rafah crossing into Egypt, where they were put into ambulances, according to footage shown on Egyptian TV. The two women, along with their husbands, were snatched from their homes in the kibbutz of Nir Oz near the Gaza border during Hamas' Oct. 7 rampage into southern Israeli communities. Their husbands, ages 83 and 84, were not released.

Hamas said over the weekend that it sought to release the two for "crushing humanitarian reasons."

"While I cannot put into words the relief that she is now safe, I will remain focused on securing the release of my father and all those -- some 200 innocent people -- who remain hostages in Gaza," Lifshitz's daughter, Sharone Lifschitz, said in a statement.

Lifschitz, an artist and academic in London who uses a different spelling for her name, told reporters last week that her parents were peace activists and that her father would drive to the Gaza border to take Palestinians to east Jerusalem for medical treatment.

Kindness, she said last week, could somehow save them.

"I grew up, you know, with all these Holocaust stories about how all my uncles' lives were saved because" of acts of kindness, she said.

"Do I want that to be the story here?" she asked. "Yeah."

Hamas apparently received nothing in exchange for the release of the two hostages, who were freed days after an American woman and her teenage daughter were freed. Israel's latest tally of the hostages taken by Hamas rested at 222, including an unconfirmed number of foreigners and dual citizens.

After Hamas released two hostages Friday, talks between Qatari officials and Hamas seemed Monday to focus on a potential larger release of about 50 hostages who hold dual nationality.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas. Iranian-backed fighters around the region are warning of possible escalation, including the targeting of U.S. forces deployed in the Mideast, if a ground offensive is launched in Gaza.

The U.S. has told Iranian-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon and other groups not to join the fight. Israel and Hezbollah have traded fire almost daily across the Israel-Lebanon border, and Israeli warplanes have struck targets in the occupied West Bank, Syria and Lebanon in recent days.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said there has been an uptick in rocket and drone attacks by Iranian-backed militias on U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria, and that the U.S. was "deeply concerned about the possibility for any significant escalation" in the coming days.

He said U.S. officials were having "active conversations" with their Israeli counterparts about the potential ramifications of escalated military action.

The U.S. advised Israeli officials that delaying a ground offensive would give Washington more time to work with regional mediators on the release of more hostages, according to a U.S. official.

In Israel, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Israeli leaders. French President Emmanuel Macron prepared to follow them today.

In his session with Mitsotakis, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked the Greek leader for his country's support and described the war as "civilization against barbarism. We're on the side of civilization. We have to unite, all together, against Hamas, which is ISIS," he said, using an acronym for the Islamic State.

'IT WILL COME'

Israeli tanks and ground forces have been massed at the Gaza border, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told troops there Monday to keep preparing for an offensive "because it will come." He said it will be a combined offensive from air, land and sea, but he did not give a time frame.

A ground offensive is likely to dramatically increase casualties in what is already the deadliest by far of five wars fought between Israel and Hamas since the militant group took power in Gaza in 2007.

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Monday that one Israeli soldier was killed and three wounded in the latest operations in Gaza, which he said were "limited raids" to "get intelligence on the missing and the hostages."

The IDF said it has now killed five Hamas air force commanders, including Ibrahim al-Sahar, whom Israel called the "head of the anti-tank battery" of the group's northern division. Officials said he was responsible for planning and directing missile attacks, including one that killed an Israeli soldier in 2021.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed -- mostly civilians slain during the initial Hamas attack. At least 222 people were captured and dragged back to Gaza, including foreigners, the military said Monday, updating a previous figure.





More than 5,000 Palestinians, including about 2,000 minors and around 1,100 women, have been killed, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said Monday. That includes the disputed toll from an explosion at a hospital last week. The toll has climbed rapidly in recent days, with the ministry reporting 436 additional deaths in just the last 24 hours. The ministry's figures, which could not be independently confirmed, are not broken down between civilians and militants.

Israel said it struck 320 militant targets throughout Gaza over the last 24 hours. The military says it does not target civilians and that Palestinian militants have fired more than 7,000 rockets at Israel since the start of the war.

In small-scale ground raids into Gaza, IDF soldiers were searching for missing Israelis when they came under attack near Kissufim, Hagari said. He said an anti-tank missile was fired at an Israeli tank and an engineering vehicle.

The armed wing of Hamas, the Izzedine al-Qassam Brigades, confirmed Sunday night that forces "engaged with the infiltrating force, destroying two bulldozers and a tank and forced the [Israeli troops] to withdraw."

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza on Monday "directly" hit more than 18 residential buildings, according to the Hamas government press office. A strike Monday morning hit a residential building in Jabalya, killing 17 people and injuring dozens more, the Health Ministry in Gaza said.

Among the dead were at least 11 members of Khail Abu Yahia's family, six of whom were children, he told The Washington Post by phone from central Gaza.

The others killed were his relatives' neighbors, he said, adding that he expected the death toll to rise because some of the injured were badly disfigured.

"The children were supposed to be at school with exams, but like every other kid in Gaza, they were sitting in their homes," Abu Yahia said. "Then, all of a sudden, Israel bombed their house without any prior warning."

On Monday, the Palestinian Red Crescent said 20 trucks entered Gaza carrying food, water, medicine and medical supplies through the Rafah crossing with Egypt, the only way into Gaza not controlled by Israel. It was the third delivery in as many days, each around the same size.

The U.N. has said 20 trucks amounts to 4% of an average day's imports before the war and that hundreds of trucks a day are needed.

Thomas White, the Gaza director of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said the agency had only three days of fuel left for its trucks. The supplies coming through Rafah are reloaded onto UNRWA vehicles and Red Crescent trucks to take to hospitals and U.N. schools in the south of Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of people are taking shelter, running low on food and largely drinking contaminated water.

At least 1.4 million Palestinians in Gaza have fled their homes, and nearly 580,000 of them are sheltering in U.N.-run schools and shelters, the U.N. said Monday.





No aid will be distributed in Gaza City and other parts of the north, where hundreds of thousands of people remain. Gaza City's main al-Shifa Hospital, with a normal capacity of 700 patients, is overwhelmed with 5,000 patients, and around 45,000 displaced people are gathered in and around its grounds for shelter, the U.N. said.

At least 150 people died or were dead on arrival between Sunday and Monday morning at al-Shifa, according to a medical worker who spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect their safety.

"The north didn't receive anything" from incoming aid, said Mahmoud Shalabi, a worker with the Medical Aid for Palestinians group based in the northern town of Beit Lahia. "It's like a death sentence for the people in the north of Gaza."

Information for this article was contributed by Najib Jobain, Samy Magdy, Joseph Krauss, Wafaa Shurafa, Aamer Madhani, Amy Teibel and Brian Melley of The Associated Press and by Miriam Berger, Noga Tarnopolsky, Marc Fisher, Claire Parker, Karen DeYoung and Dan Lamothe of The Washington Post.

A Palestinian carries a child killed in Israeli bombardment in Deir Al-Balah, Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)



Palestinians unload boxes of medicine from a truck arrived at Nasser Medical Complex, as part of the aid batch that entered in to the Gaza strip from Rafah crossing Sunday, in town of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Mohammed Dahman)



Palestinians wounded in the Israeli bombardment wait for treatment in Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Yasser Qudih)



This image taken from video released by Al Qassam brigades on its Telegram channel, shows Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, center, and Nurit Cooper, 79, being escorted by Hamas as they are released to the Red Cross in an unknown location, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. (Al Qassam brigades via AP)



Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)



Part of the damage on al Rashid main Street caused by Israeli bombardment on Gaza City, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Abed Khaled)



Israeli soldiers carry a coffin draped with the Israeli flag during the funeral of Erik Kraunik, the chief of security of Kibbutz Be'eri, at Yehud cemetery, central Israel, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. Kraunik was killed by Hamas militants at Kibbutz Be'eri near the border with the Gaza Strip. More than 1,400 people were killed and over 200 taken captive in an unprecedented multi-front attack by the militant group that rules Gaza.(AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)



A young Palestinian wounded in the Israeli bombardment wait for treatment on the floor of Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Yasser Qudih)

