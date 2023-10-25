Arkansas Baptists to elect officers, consider bylaw changes





The Arkansas Baptist State Convention will elect new officers and consider updating its articles of incorporation and bylaws today in Jonesboro during its 170th annual meeting.

Larry D. White, pastor of Woodland Heights Baptist Church in Conway, is stepping down after completing two one-year terms as convention president.

Brad Lewter, pastor of Grand Avenue Baptist Church in Fort Smith, is being nominated to replace him.

By Tuesday afternoon, more than 450 delegates, known as "messengers," had registered to attend the meeting, which is being held at Walnut Street Baptist Church.

Approving the articles of incorporation and bylaws requires a two-thirds vote in two consecutive years.

The governing documents were last updated in 2006.

Jay Shell, an attorney and chairman of the articles and bylaws committee, told the messengers that the changes would "provide clarity in both sets of governing documents."

Items currently included in the articles of incorporation, which are filed with the secretary of state's office, would better fit in the bylaws, he said.

In addition, the changes would allow the "bifurcation of the roles of convention executive director and treasurer," he said.

Currently, the bylaws call for one person to wear three hats, he said: executive director, recording secretary and treasurer.

If the changes are approved, one person would continue to handle executive director and recording secretary responsibilities, while another would be tasked with the treasurer's duties.

Bobby Thomas, president and CEO of the Arkansas Baptist Foundation, said the foundation had made a comparable change in 2015, and the move had "certainly served the foundation well."

"The treasurer will be a fiduciary role, tasked with the duty to act in good faith and in the benefit and interest of the convention. Likewise, that treasurer position will help shoulder the responsibility of the financial stewardship of the convention's resources, which I think is important," he said.

The "amended and restated articles of incorporation" would also declare that the "current version of The Baptist Faith and Message as adopted by the Southern Baptist Convention on June 14, 2000, as amended from time to time" shall be "the doctrinal guideline for the Convention."

The existing articles of incorporation include a caveat that the Baptist Faith and Message "shall not be interpreted as to permit open communion and/or alien immersion."

("Open communion" is the practice of allowing all believers -- Baptist or non-Baptist, baptized or unbaptized -- to partake of the Lord's Supper. "Alien immersion" concerns the validity of baptisms by immersion of believers that were performed by other denominations.)

Shell, the committee chairman, stressed that any final decisions on the governing documents wouldn't be made until 2024.

"If you vote on it tomorrow, it's just the first step," Shell said. "We'll have to approve it next year. So if you have doubts, go ahead and approve it this year, and then we'll pick it up next year."

Messengers from around the state have gathered for this year's annual meeting.

Tuesday, they heard reports from a variety of convention entities.

Worship was enhanced by the choir from Woodland Heights.

Sermons were delivered by White and Jim Cymbala, pastor of Brooklyn Tabernacle, a New York megachurch with a world-renowned, Grammy-winning choir.

The Arkansas Baptist State Convention, which dates to 1848, is the state's largest religious body, a voluntary fellowship of 1,381 autonomous churches with 391,092 members in 2022, according to data compiled for the Southern Baptist Convention.

Last year, its churches reported a combined average in-person attendance of 103,927, with another 32,161 attending electronically.

In recent years, there has been little contention at the annual meeting.

"There's a lot of harmony in our convention, and that's one of the best things about it," Lewter said in an interview last week. "We're definitely a united group of people, in my opinion."



