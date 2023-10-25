Sections
Blue Hog blogger Matt Campbell sues Gov. Sarah Sanders over FOIA requests her office denied

by John Lynch | October 25, 2023 at 12:11 p.m.
Blogger Matt Campbell speaks to media in Little Rock in this 2022 file photo.(Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)


Blue Hog blogger Matt Campbell, who uncovered Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ $19,000 purchase of a lectern, is now suing Arkansas’ first female governor for documentation about the stand.

Campbell’s Arkansas Freedom of Information Act lawsuit is also attempting to get the email correspondence and calendar of Sanders’ husband, Bryan Sanders.

Campbell sued Thursday night after Sarah Sanders’ lawyers refused to release the materials, stating that they are shielded from disclosure under the open-records law, which allows for the governor’s “working papers” to be kept secret from the public.

Sanders’ representatives are preparing a response to a request for comment on this latest litigation but have denounced inquiries about the lectern as a politically motivated attacks to gin up partisan controversy where there is none.

Campbell already has a Freedom of Information suit ongoing against State Police for records related to Bryan Sanders. He’s suing to get security communications and financial records from the police involving the governor and her husband along with documentation to show how much their security is costing the agency. 

State Police would not turn over the documents, saying that their disclosure would expose the tactics and techniques used to protect the Sanders family.

