Ahead of plans: Brazile's return better than expected

FAYETTEVILLE — The key stat for University of Arkansas forward Trevon Brazile in last Friday night’s exhibition opener wasn’t his 4 points, 3 rebounds or 1 blocked shot.

What stood out was Brazile playing 19 minutes in the No. 14 Razorbacks’ 92-39 victory over the University of Texas-Tyler at Walton Arena.

It was the first time Brazile had played in a game in 318 days since he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee in the Razorbacks’ 65-58 victory over North Carolina-Greensboro on Dec. 6, 2022.

“It’s obviously different practicing and scrimmaging against our team, but to actually get out there and play somebody else, it felt great,” Brazile said. “The team played great. It was a good night.”

Brazile, a 6-10 redshirt sophomore, said Sept. 28 after preseason practice he felt 100% recovered, but Coach Eric Musselman and the Arkansas medical staff were continuing to take a cautious approach in his comeback.

When Arkansas played its Red-White intrasquad scrimmage at Barnhill Arena on Oct. 4, Brazile didn’t dress out.

“I want TB in March,” Musselman said at the time.

When Brazile represented Arkansas at SEC media day on Oct. 18 along with Musselman and senior guard Davonte “Devo” Davis, he said he wasn’t sure if he’d play in the exhibition game two days later.

So for Brazile to play nearly half the game was a significant step forward.

“He played 19 minutes, which coming into the game, the thought process was really between 4 and 6 minutes a half,” Musselman said. “So he went a little bit over the plan coming into the game.

“But he felt good. I think he knew he needed the reps. We certainly felt like he needed the reps. We just don’t go live that much. We practice a little bit more like a football team where we’re in stations and drill work.

“So he misses a little bit of live action based on how we go about practice. He’s still got a ways to go conditioning-wise.”

Brazile looked somewhat tentative when he came into the game with 14:40 to play in the first half. He had a turnover and missed two shots before finishing a drive for his first basket.

With 12:25 to play in the second half, Brazile looked more like his old bouncy self when he went high to rebound a missed shot by Jeremiah Davenport, gathered himself and dunked to the delight of the announced crowd of 7,064.

“I was trying to get a dunk in the first half,” Brazile said. “But when I didn’t get one, some of the guys were giving me some stuff in the locker room at halftime. I had to go out there and get one.”

Arkansas senior guard El Ellis, a transfer from Louisville, said Brazile’s dunk against Texas-Tyler reminded him of last season when his dunk against South Dakota State went viral on social media.

Brazile coiled his right hand back with the ball and slammed it through the basket over Jackrabbits freshman Broden Lien to punctuate the Razorbacks’ 71-56 victory.

Among those who re-posted the video were LeBron James and Magic Johnson.

“To be able to play with someone like [Brazile] just makes the game easier,” Ellis said. “I feel like he is going to be one of the best players in the country this year.

“I feel like the staff and the rest of the guys feel the same way, so just to be able to have someone like that on your team, very humble. He really cares about winning. It’s great to have him.”

Musselman said Tuesday that Brazile is doing well in practice after getting his first dose of extended playing time in a game.

“TB’s done a great job,” Musselman said. “I think his intensity and workload have increased.”

Brazile is set to get more minutes when Arkansas plays No. 3 Purdue in an exhibition game at 3 p.m. Saturday at Walton Arena.

“I don’t think they’ll be a heavy minutes restriction on him at all, to be honest with you,” Musselman said. “I think that probably 15 to 25 minutes we feel comfortable playing him.”

Despite Brazile being limited to nine games last season, he was voted by members of the media to the preseason All-SEC first team.

“I’m excited for TB,” Musselman said of his All-SEC honor. “It’s a great credit to the respect that everybody has for him as a player.

“Certainly before TB’s injury, he was playing at such a high level. I think the people that voted him All-SEC recognized that.”

Brazile averaged 11.8 points and a team-high 6.0 rebounds in 27.0 minutes per game last season. He shot 48.1% from the field (37 of 77), including 11 of 29 three-pointers. He had 11 blocked shots and hit 21 of 31 free throws.

Among Brazile’s marquee games were at the Maui Invitational against Creighton with 17 points, 6 rebounds and 3 blocked shots, and against San Diego State with 20 points, 9 rebounds and 2 steals.

San Diego State advanced to the Final Four by beating Creighton 57-56 in the NCAA South Region final.

“It’s definitely humbling. I feel respected,” Brazile said of being voted to the All-SEC first team. “But we’ve still got a lot of basketball to play this year.

“I know how the season can go up and down, but I’m definitely honored to be on the first team.”

Musselman said the dunk Brazile had against Texas-Tyler wasn’t the first time in the preseason he had shown off his athleticism.

“You saw the explosiveness on the dunk, which we’ve seen,” Musselman said. “And he was really good the other day when we went live in pro day [with NBA scouts in attendance]. I think it’s just a matter of getting his timing back.

“But he wanted to stay out there, which is a great sign.”

Brazile was asked if there was a particular part of his game he needs to improve on coming back.

“No, I don’t feel like that,” he said. “I’ve had a lot of time to get myself back to 100%.

“So I’ve prepared myself physically and mentally for the season.”



