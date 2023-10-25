ENTERTAINMENT: Big Boo!seum Bash covers six downtown locations

FUN

Seven Little Rock museums and centers, representing nine organizations, host treat-or-treaters with free Halloween games, family friendly seasonal thrills and more at six downtown locations for the Big Boo!seum Bash, 5:30-8:30 p.m. today. The event is designed to be a safe and accessible Halloween alternative for trick-or-treaters and their families. Admission to each participating location is free and costumes are welcome.

The locations (all in Little Rock):

◼️ Old State House Museum, 300 W. Markham St.

◼️ Mosaic Templars Cultural Center and the Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site, partnering for activities at the center, East Ninth Street and Broadway

◼️ Historic Arkansas Museum and Historic Curran Hall, partnering at the museum, 200 E. Third St.

◼️ MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, 503 E. Ninth St.

◼️ Firehouse Museum & Hostel, 1201 Commerce St.

◼️ Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center, 602 President Clinton Ave.

◼️ Museum of Discovery, 500 President Clinton Ave.

Visit littlerock.com/events/big-boo-seum-bash-2023-2.

'Tall Tales' at the Rep

Storytelling organization The Yarn and the Arkansas Repertory Theatre are collaborating on "Tall Tales: A Halloween Storytelling Hootenanny," Sunday at the theater, 601 Main St., Little Rock. The evening splits into two parts: at 4 p.m. for Little Goblins and their families and at 6 p.m. for Adult and Teen Ghouls. Costumes are encouraged; there will be a costume parade in the lobby in between performances. There will also be activities for kids and special food and drink. Momandpop (singer-songwriters Bobby Matthews and Virginia Ralph) will perform. Tickets are $20, and $10 for those 18 and under. Visit therep.org/tall-tales.

MUSIC

Haunting by candlelight

The Listeso Quartet offers, illuminated by thousands of candles, "Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics," 6 and 8:30 p.m. Friday in the William Grant Still Ballroom at Little Rock's Robinson Center, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway. The program includes Michael Jackson's "Thriller"; "Funeral March of a Marionette" by Charles Gounod; the second movement, "Allegro Molto," from the String Quartet No. 8 in c minor, op.110, by Dmitri Shostakovich; "Tubular Bells" (theme from "The Exorcist" by Mike Oldfield; themes and music from the movies "Beetlejuice," "The Addams Family," "Halloween," "Psycho," "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and "Ghostbusters" and the TV show "Stranger Things"; "Danse Macabre" by Camille Saint-Saëns; "Night on Bald Mountain by Modest Mussorgsky; and "In the Hall of the Mountain King" from "Peer Gynt" by Edvard Grieg. Tickets are $29-$52 with VIP table seating for $69. Visit feverup.com/en/little-rock/candlelight.

'300% Trio'

Three trios will be on the program for "300% Trio," part of the Steinway Salon Chamber Series, 3 p.m. Sunday at Steinway Gallery Little Rock, 657 Arkansas 365, Mayflower. Andre Dyachenko, clarinet; Tatiana Kotcherguina, viola; and Gjergji Gaqi, piano, will play the "Kegelstatt" Trio by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Katherine Williamson, violin; David Renfro, horn; and Soo Hyun Cho, piano, will play the Horn Trio by Johannes Brahms. And Drew Irvin, violin; Jacob Wunsch, cello; and Jaeyeon Park, piano, will play the Piano Trio No. 2 by Dmitri Shostakovich. Tickets are $25. Call (501) 940-1562 or visit steinwaylr.com/close-up.

'Minute' premiere

Pianist and Little Rock native John Cheek gives the first performances of his latest original work, "Give Me a Minute," with guest pianist Julie Cheek and visual art by Kendra Williford, 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Argenta Community Theater's ACT II Sharon Heflin Performing Arts Education Center, 315 Main St., North Little Rock. Tickets are $50; a $100 VIP ticket includes a pre-concert reception. All proceeds benefit the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute. Visit tinyurl.com/2s7ryu5v.

'Organic' score

Organist Jason Roberts, director of music at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament in New York, will provide an improvised organ accompaniment to a screening of Buster Keaton's silent comedy "The Navigator," 7:15 p.m. Friday at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 310 W. 17th St., Little Rock. Tickets are $15. Visit tinyurl.com/mr4tadmm.

Bluegrass band Sylamore Special performs for the Next Generation Concert Saturday Oct. at the Ozark Folk Center in Mountain View. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Next Generation Concert

Championship bluegrass band Sylamore Special; the Ozark Strangers, featuring Arkansas Junior Fiddle Champion Truett Brannon; The Parker Unit, led by 10-time fiddler champion Mary Parker; and 5 South, featuring 2023 State Fiddle Champion Kailee Spickes, will be on stage for the Next Generation Concert, 7 p.m. Saturday in the Ozark Highlands Theater at the Ozark Folk Center, 1032 Park Ave., Mountain View. The concert also includes performances by the Music Roots Ensemble, the Ozark Folk Center Square Dancers and Ozark folk band The Leatherwoods. It's a fundraiser for the Committee of One Hundred's Music Roots Program, which provides free music lessons and lends instruments to Mountain View students. Tickets are $15, $6 for children, $35 for a Family Pass (two adults and children under 18). Visit OzarkFolkCenter.Ticketleap.com; call (870) 269-3851 or (800) 264-3655 (FOLK).

Windgate Center debut

The Conway Symphony Orchestra and conductor Israel Getzov play their first concert in the University of Central Arkansas' Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 2150 Bruce St., Conway, at 4 p.m. Sunday in a program designed to showcase the acoustical range of the new the 450-seat concert hall and its advanced technological abilities.

The lineup: "Clair de Lune" by Claude Debussy; "Capriccio Espagnole" by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov; "Finlandia" by Jean Sibelius; "Conga del Fuego Nuevo" by Arturo Marquez; a selection from the Clarinet Concerto No. 2 by Oscar Navarro, with Brent Fatherly as soloist; and a multi-media presentation of Suite No. 1 from Edvard Grieg's incidental music for "Peer Gynt," in collaboration with actor Chris Fritzges and UCA Theater and 3D animation artist Scott Meador and UCA art and design students.

Sponsor is Rock Pond Pros. Tickets are $30-$60, with discounts for UCA faculty; $15 for children's tickets with paying adult and for UCA students with ID. Call (501) 450-3265 or visit conwaysymphony.org.

Batesville 'run-out'

The Delta Symphony Orchestra and conductor Neale Bartee offer a free concert titled "The Big 5-0: A Festive Fanfare," marking its 50th season, 3 p.m. Sunday in Sloan Auditorium, Brown Fine Arts Building, Lyon College, 2300 Highland Road, Batesville. The program includes film music by Aaron Copland for "The Red Pony"; Dmitri Shostakovich's "Festive Overture"; Georges Bizet's "Carmen" Suite No. 1, the "Russian Sailor's Dance" from Reinhold Gliere's "The Red Poppy"; and the "Raiders March" from John Williams' score for "Raiders of the Lost Ark." Email Michael.Oriatti@lyon.edu.

THEATER

'Sweeney Todd' at Wildwood

Wildwood Park for the Arts, 20919 Denny Road, Little Rock, and Praeclara stage "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" (music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, book by Hugh Wheeler), 8 p.m. today and Friday, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in the park's Lucy Lockett Cabe Festival Theatre. Luke Angelo plays the title role, with Kira Keating as Mrs. Lovett, Collin Carlton as Tobias Ragg, Alexandra Rose Vigil as Johanna, Timothy Tucker as Judge Turpin, Michael Wilson Goodbar as Anthony Hope and Rayburn Ezell as the Beadle. Tickets are $35. Call (501) 821-7275 or visit wildwoodpark.org.

Luke Angelo plays the title role, with Kira Keating as Mrs. Lovett, Little Rock, in "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" at Wildwood Park for the Arts. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



ART

'Sources of Light'

"Sources of Light," mythologically influenced artworks by El Dorado artist Maria Oliver, are on display through Nov. 9 in the Lobby Gallery of the South Arkansas Arts Center, 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado. The center's Visual Arts Committee will host an artist's reception for Oliver, 5:30-6:30 p.m. today. Gallery hours are. Admission to the center and the reception are free. Call (870) 862-5474 or visit saac-arts.org.

Mythology-influenced artworks by El Dorado artist Maria Oliver are on display through Nov. 9 at the South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



AUDITIONS

'Godspell' at Argenta

The Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock, holds auditions for "Godspell 2012," an updated revival of the 1972 musical (music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, book by John-Michael Tebelak, based on the Gospel of Matthew), 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 11, with a dance call and callbacks, 12:30-3 p.m. Nov. 12. Prepare 16 bars of a song that showcases your vocal range from the show or with the same feel and take sheet music for the accompanist. All roles require singing and movement. Character auditions will be via cold readings from the script. A character breakdown and additional information is available at ArgentaCommunityTheater.org. Production dates are Feb. 21-March 2. Email casting@ArgentaCommunityTheater.org for an audition appointment; walk-ins will be accommodated.