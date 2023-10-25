First-half TO dooms the Lions

One play didn't exactly decide the final outcome for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff during its 31-7 loss to Alcorn State last week, but there was a sequence that took place in the second quarter that pretty much summed up what the Golden Lions have dealt with all year.

The Golden Lions (1-6, 0-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) trailed 14-7 and had just watched the Braves miss a 24-yard field goal with 2:40 to go in the first half. UAPB took over possession and moved from the 7-yard line to their 30 in three plays before Alcorn State recovered a fumble by quarterback Chancellor Edwards. The Braves eventually scored five snaps later to head into the locker room with a two-touchdown cushion and control of what was otherwise a close game.

"We're driving down in the two-minute drill, and [Edwards] gets hit from the backside," UAPB Coach Alonzo Hampton said. "We're getting the ball after the half so I wanted to really go down there and try to put some pressure on [Alcorn State], get a score. We fumble the ball, and they take over on the 32-yard line, and they score right before to make it 21-7."

Hampton mentioned he still felt good about where his team stood despite that late turnover, but it's those kinds of miscues that have scarred UAPB. The Golden Lions have been within halftime-striking distance of their opponents in all six of their losses until a mistake -- whether it be a turnover or blown scoring chance -- has ended up costing them.

That fumble recovery and subsequent score by Alcorn State took whatever momentum UAPB had generated. The Golden Lions weren't able to re-ignite any force afterward, resulting in a fourth consecutive defeat.

"We come back after the half and go three-and-out, have two penalties back-to-back" Hampton explained. "They ended up scoring I think late in the third quarter to make it 28-7. Our offense couldn't do anything, and they ended up kicking a field goal in the fourth quarter. ... but we had our chances."

UAPB creates those opportunities for itself regularly. The Golden Lions have forced 10 turnovers, which is tied for 48th in the Football Championship Subdivision, and have driven inside their opponents' territory countless times. Still, the issue is that they haven't done much with those chances.

UAPB has gotten inside its opponents' 20 on 18 occasions but scored on just nine. That 50% clip is the lowest in the SWAC.

The Golden Lions could get quite a few cracks inside the red zone Saturday against Jackson State. The Tigers have allowed teams to move inside their 20 on 30 occasions this season. That's the fourth highest total in the conference.

Speaking of JSU

Although a new coach is at the helm, the wins haven't stopped for Jackson State.

The Tigers won the past two Southwestern Athletic Conference titles under then-Coach Deion Sanders but were forced to shift gears after the NFL Hall of Famer resigned to take over the same position at Colorado at the end of last season. The success, though, has continued under school alum T.C. Taylor, who was hired in December of 2022.

Taylor was a former assistant and wide receivers coach with the team before being elevated to head coach. The 45-year-old, who broke the school single-season receiving record with 84 catches for 1,234 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2001, has guided Jackson State (5-3, 3-2) to second place in the SWAC East with three games to go in the regular season.

The Tigers have the league's third-ranked offense at 385.3 yards per game and the fifth-rated defense at 344.8 yards. Jackson State recently beat in-state rival Mississippi Valley State for the ninth consecutive time when it carved out a 21-6 victory on Oct. 21.

"Any time you can go on the road and find a way to win football games, it's always good," Taylor said of winning on the Delta Devils' home field. "We're excited about getting on the road this weekend going up to Pine Bluff."

Mental focus

For as many problems that the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has encountered this season, Coach Alonzo Hampton has attributed those errors to one specific aspect.

"Mental toughness," he said. "I talk to the team about it all the time, and we're not mentally tough right now. Mental toughness is simply being able to consistently perform at the top of your ability when the game matters the most. In practice, in competitive situations, can I lock in and do my job time and time and time again?

"That's why we play good defense in stretches, but we're not mentally tough. Some possessions on offense, we've been really good, but then all of a sudden, we'll have four penalties in a row. We're not mentally tough enough."

UAPB has been flagged 46 times, which is the third fewest in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Unfortunately for the Golden Lions, most of those penalties have come at the most inopportune of times.

"We've got to consistently become tougher," Hampton said. "And guess what, we're gonna be tougher. We gonna be consistently what we need to be. This program, as I told everyone. ... don't choose to stop believing because the foundation has been set.

"I'm going to get the right players in here, I'm going to get the right coaches in here, and we're gonna consistently challenge them every single day, we gonna get every ounce of talent out of them."

Homecoming blues

Although Simmons Bank Field was packed with fans last week for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's homecoming game against Alcorn State, the end result was all too familiar.

The Golden Lions dropped their annual game for the third consecutive season. The last time UAPB came away with a win during the event was in 2019 when it beat Lane College 45-38 on the strength of a go-ahead 98-yard touchdown run from Taeyler Porter with just over four minutes left in the game.

But Porter's play has been few and far between for UAPB on homecoming for the past decade. The Golden Lions are just 2-8 in those games.