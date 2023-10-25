Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Business Features Opinion LEARNS Guide Video Podcasts Newsletters Core Values Obits Games Archive Notices
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Former England police officer Eric Caffey accused of profiting off false cancer clams

by Grant Lancaster | October 25, 2023 at 4:46 p.m.
A pair of handcuffs are shown in this undated photo. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)


A former England police officer who authorities say lied about having cancer to raise thousands of dollars off city residents has been arrested on theft charges, a Facebook post from the Lonoke County sheriff’s office states.

Eric Caffey, who was a police sergeant, profited off fundraisers organized by community members and schools after falsely saying he suffered from cancer, the post states.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office opened an investigation into Caffey’s alleged fraud on Oct. 5, the post states, and he surrendered to police on Monday.

Caffey faces two felony theft of property charges. He was released after posting a $2,500 bond, the post states.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT