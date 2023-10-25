Fort Smith pastor elected president of Arkansas Baptist State Convention

Brad Lewter, pastor of Grand Avenue Baptist Church in Fort Smith, was elected Wednesday to serve as president of the Arkansas Baptist State Convention.

He replaces Larry D. White, pastor of Woodland Heights Baptist Church in Conway, who had served two one-year terms, running unopposed both times.

Roughly 500 delegates, known as messengers, were on hand for this year’s vote, which was held at Walnut Street Baptist Church in Jonesboro on the final day of the state convention’s 170th annual meeting.

Lewter, 46, faced no opposition and was the only person on the ballot.

He was nominated by Brady Canright, pastor of Nettleton Baptist Church in Jonesboro, who noted that Lewter had served on the state convention’s executive committee, chaired its sexual abuse task force and been a member of the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary board of trustees.

Canright also highlighted Grand Avenue’s faithful giving to the Cooperative Program, which distributes funds to the International Mission Board, the North American Mission Board and other Southern Baptist entities.

Messengers also tentatively approved changes to the organization’s articles of incorporation and bylaws. If the move is reaffirmed at next year’s annual meeting, the governing documents would mandate that the state convention have a treasurer as well as an executive director, bifurcating duties that are now assigned to one individual.

The governing documents were last updated in 2006; it takes a two-thirds vote, in two consecutive years, to update them.

The “amended and restated articles of incorporation” would also declare that the “current version of The Baptist Faith and Message as adopted by the Southern Baptist Convention on June 14, 2000, as amended from time to time” shall be “the doctrinal guideline for the Convention.”

The existing articles of incorporation include a caveat that the Baptist Faith and Message “shall not be interpreted as to permit open communion and/or alien immersion.”

(“Open communion” is the practice of allowing all believers — Baptist or non-Baptist, baptized or unbaptized — to partake of the Lord’s Supper. “Alien immersion” concerns the validity of baptisms by immersion of believers that were performed by other denominations.)

On Wednesday, no one spoke for or against the provisions dealing with communion or baptism, which would not be included in the updated articles of incorporation and bylaws.