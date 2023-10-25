Greenwood, Pulaski Academy set to battle again





With two weeks left in the high school football regular season, nearly every conference title remains up for grabs.

In the 6A-West, Greenwood (8-0, 6-0), Little Rock Christian (7-1, 6-0) and Pulaski Academy (7-1, 5-1) are within a game of one another.

The Bulldogs have been the No. 1 team in Class 6A all season, returning much of the team that fell to the Bruins in the championship game last season and have left little doubt that is the correct placement.

The Bruins enter Friday's matchup against the Bulldogs at No. 4 in 6A but have won four games in a row.

Greenwood won last season's regular-season meeting 33-23 in a game that gave it the No. 1 playoff seeding. But Pulaski Academy got the last laugh, winning 42-35 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock to claim a 6A title in its first try.

The Bruins have secured themselves a spot in Class 7A next season with a winning conference record, so this may be the last time these teams play for at least two years.

Greenwood 42, Pulaski Academy 28

Bentonville West (6-2, 4-1 7A-West) at Fort Smith Southside (5-3, 2-3)

Bentonville West is looking to stay in contention for the 7A-West's No. 2 seed, while Fort Smith Southside can clinch a playoff spot with a win. The Wolverines have beaten the Mavericks four times in a row, including 35-24 last season. Bentonville West 34, Fort Smith Southside 30

Benton (7-1, 7-0 6A-East) at West Memphis (6-2, 6-1)

A win here would clinch a share of the conference title and the No. 1 seed for Benton. West Memphis scored as many points as anyone against Benton in last season's meeting, but its defense gave up 55 points in a loss. Benton 48, West Memphis 31

Lake Hamilton (3-5, 2-4 6A-West) at Russellville (3-6, 2-5)

The fight for the final two playoff spots in the 6A-West comes down to four teams, including these two. A loss would eliminate Russellville from playoff contention. Russellville 24, Lake Hamilton 21

Van Buren (3-5, 2-4 6A-West) at Mountain Home (4-4, 2-4)

This matchup clinched a playoff spot for Mountain Home last season and eliminated Van Buren, which is allowing 48.2 points per game in conference play. The Mountain Home offense should take advantage of that. Mountain Home 38, Van Buren 27

Valley View (7-1, 5-0 5A-East) at Nettleton (6-2, 4-1)

Valley View passed its first test last week, beating Southside Batesville. Now the Blazers will need a win over the Raiders to clinch at least a share of the conference title and the 5A-East's No. 1 seed. The Blazers have the conference's top-ranked offense and second-ranked defense. Valley View 34, Nettleton 24

Hot Springs (7-1, 4-1 5A-South) at Camden Fairview (6-2, 4-1)

While Little Rock Parkview looks unstoppable, the race for the No. 2 seed in the 5A-South is wide-open, with three teams tied for the spot. Camden Fairview won this game 34-7 last season, but it will face a much-improved Hot Springs team. Hot Springs 31, Camden Fairview 28

Heber Springs (5-2, 4-0 4A-2) at Harding Academy (8-0, 4-0)

In his first season at the helm, Van Paschal has Heber Springs as one of the state's biggest surprises and contending for a conference title. Harding Academy's offense has scored 38 points or more in every game this season and should continue that trend Friday. Harding Academy 45, Heber Springs 27

Clinton (6-2, 4-2 4A-4) at Lamar (6-2, 4-2)

There are four teams separated by a half-game and still in contention for the 4A-4 title, including these two. Clinton has put together two wins in a row over conference leaders Central Arkansas Christian and Pottsville. It should continue that run of form against Lamar. Clinton 42, Lamar 38

Nashville (6-2, 3-1 4A-7) at Malvern (5-2, 3-0)

The Leopards haven't faced much resistance since conference play began. Malvern has outscored its 4A-7 opponents 143-22 and should continue its dominance against Nashville. Malvern 40, Nashville 27

Salem (8-0, 4-0 3A-2) at Perryville (6-2, 4-0)

Perryville has kept pace with Salem, thanks to the top-rated defense in Class 3A, which is holding opponents to 12.6 points per game. The Greyhounds feature 3A's top-scoring offense, scoring 43.8 points per game. Salem 32, Perryville 21

Glen Rose (6-2, 5-0 3A-4) at Centerpoint (5-3, 5-0)

After a 0-3 nonconference slate, Centerpoint is playing for a conference title. But Glen Rose has won six games in a row, all in dominant fashion, to become the clear favorite here. Glen Rose 44, Centerpoint 27

Conway Christian (7-1, 3-0 2A-1) at Bigelow (9-0, 4-0)

Bigelow has won the 2A-1 each of the past three seasons and a win here would clinch a fourth title for the Panthers. Conway Christian is undefeated against in-state teams this season. Bigelow won this game 38-7 last season. Bigelow 27, Conway Christian 14

Des Arc (6-2, 4-1 2A-2) at East Poinsett County (7-1, 5-0)

These teams feature two of Class 2A's top rushing attacks. East Poinsett County pairs the rushing attack, led by senior Dennis Gaines, with a defense that has allowed 66 total points in conference play. East Poinsett County, 35, Des Arc 31

England (5-3, 3-1 2A-4) at Carlisle (7-1, 4-0)

With the head coach and all-state running back that led Carlisle to the 2A championship last season, the Bison are back in conference contention. Carlisle holds its opponents to 10 points per game, including four shutouts. England has won back-to-back games. Carlisle 45, England 21



