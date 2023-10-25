PREP VOLLEYBALL: Greenwood tops Sheridan in state volleyball playoffs





SEARCY -- Things looked good for Sheridan early on in Tuesday's first-round match of the 5A state volleyball tournament, but the Lady Jackets couldn't maintain their good start.

Sheridan's season ended with a 3-1 loss to Greenwood in the first round of the Class 5A state tournament at Searcy High School. The Lady Bulldogs prevailed 19-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-16.

Sheridan (25-5) dominated much of the first set, at one point leading 23-14. Greenwood answered with a 5-0 run, but the deficit was too much. Sheridan sophomore Skylar Sterritt scored the kill to clinch the set and put Sheridan ahead 1-0.

The Lady Jackets continued their early momentum in the second set, leading by scores of 9-4 and 16-11. They seemed to be closing in on a 2-0 lead when they went ahead 21-17, but Greenwood (19-10) rallied. The Lady Bulldogs finished the set on an 8-2 run to steal it and tie the match at one set each.

Sheridan coach Emily Grimmett said Sheridan played according to the game plan in the first two sets.

"We served where we wanted to serve," she said. "We were attacking. We knew where their blocks were going to be set, and we were attacking across from their blocks. I really just feel like they adjusted, and they kind of got in their rhythm and started attacking more. We could not bounce back from making mistakes fast enough."

Losing the second didn't seem to bother the Lady Jackets as they built a 10-5 lead in the third, but Greenwood came alive at that point. The Lady Bulldogs went on a 6-0 run to take the lead, though Sheridan tied the set at 11. Greenwood slowly took control from there, ultimately finishing the set on a 4-0 run.

Sheridan never threatened in the fourth set. Greenwood led 5-1 early and kept Sheridan at arm's length most of the set, winning the match and advancing to the second round.

Grimmett said she isn't sure what happened to keep Sheridan from finishing.

"There's one rotation that we have that we struggle in serve-receive," Grimmett said. "I don't really know why, because it's typically the same three passers back. There's something about this one rotation that we struggle getting out of, and that's where Greenwood kinda came back and got us and tied the ballgame up, and ever since then, we couldn't finish."

Sheridan senior Kayden Porter led the Lady Jackets with 14 kills, followed by junior Addison Hill with 12.

Greenwood senior Myia McCoy scored a match-high 23 kills.

Sheridan loses four seniors but has a big junior class returning next year. Grimmett said the seniors will be hard to replace, but if the Lady Jackets have solid leadership, they should be good again next year.

"I honestly didn't know that we would be as good as we are this year," Grimmett said. "I was surprisingly shocked by that, but man, what a ride it's been. We'll just see what next year brings."

Greenwood will face Marion in the second round today.



