Halloween spirit to take over UAFS for public ‘Haunted University’ event Saturday

FORT SMITH -- River Valley residents can expect to see Halloween festivities in full force at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith's annual Haunted University event this weekend.

The UAFS Campus Activities Board will host the Haunted University from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, according to a university news release. The event -- which is free and open to people of all ages -- will include activities such as Trunk or Treat, carnival games and a student-operated haunted house, as well as the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

Dyllan Newell, UAFS' student activities and civic engagement coordinator, said Tuesday that Haunted University is a chance for the community to get an introduction to the UAFS campus if they haven't visited before. It also provides local alumni an opportunity to show their children the campus that helped them get to where they are today, he said.

The university typically sees more than 2,000 people attend Haunted University, according to Newell. However, it hosted about 2,500 last year despite rain causing it to move the event inside. Many other UAFS organizations and departments help with various aspects of the event outside the Campus Activities Board.

Newell said Haunted University will be held inside and outside the Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center. The haunted house will be in the center's Reynolds Room.

"Student organizations plan, decorate and execute their haunted house rooms," Newell said. "We are excited to see what they have come up with, and visitors should come prepared to be scared."

Haunted University will also have a kids area for face painting by the Campus Center fireplace. The carnival games and Trunk or Treat will be moved inside the center in the event of inclement weather.

Baptist Health of Fort Smith and Van Buren is sponsoring the event, the news release states.

"We love to look for ways to partner with and support UAFS throughout the year, while also providing safe and fun events for local families to enjoy," said Jeff Carrier, region president of Baptist Health. "This was a great opportunity to get involved."

Newell said the Non-Traditional Student Organization will run Haunted University's Trunk or Treat. About 12 fully decorated trunks from various student groups and campus offices participate in this part of the event, which includes the Wienermobile this year. People will also be able to take tours of the Wienermobile.