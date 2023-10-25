Rakiem Savage, 25, Ronald Byrd, 31, Haneef Palmer, 30, and Malik Palmer, 32, all of Philadelphia, face conspiracy, robbery, theft of government money and other charges as federal authorities say they stole more than 2 million dimes from a tractor-trailer that had picked up the coins from the U.S. Mint.

Jareh Dalke, 31, of Colorado Springs, Colo., a former information systems security designer for the National Security Agency, pleaded guilty to trying to sell classified information to an undercover FBI agent who prosecutors say the Army veteran believed was a Russian agent.

Joshua Hiestand, 41, was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for making repeated threatening and racist phone calls to a Billings, Mont., church for two years after he went there seeking help and received a gift card from a Black employee, prosecutors said.

James Catalano, 62 of Fresno, Calif., was sentenced to a year in federal prison for sending more than 200 vile online messages to Fred Guttenberg, father of a 14-year-old girl who died in the 2018 massacre at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Richard Rogers, of Yellowstone County, Mont., pleaded innocent to federal charges of threats to injure and murder Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and making harassing telephone calls.

Marc Nevins, owner of Nevins Dental Center in Boston, said one of its clinicians was terminated after she was "accused of taking actions that are contrary to our community standards," and recorded ripping down posters of Israeli hostages at a shopping center.

Andreas Hoberg, a German tourist who disappeared in a national park teeming with wild animals in northern Zimbabwe, has been found alive and in "good health," said Tinashe Farawo, a spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority said.

Annmarie Drago, who's accused of fatally running over an anti-gang activist in a dispute over a memorial, had her trial ended in a mistrial after jurors failed to reach a verdict on the top count of criminally negligent homicide.

Jocelynne Rainey, president of the Brooklyn Community Foundation, said its name change to Brooklyn Org is because "we're hearing from the next generation of givers that 'foundation' feels a little old and a little controlling."