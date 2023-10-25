Israel dismisses U.N. call for immediate cease-fire

UNITED NATIONS -- Israel vowed again Tuesday to destroy Hamas, rejecting calls for a cease-fire from the U.N. chief, the Palestinians and many countries at a high-level U.N. meeting and declaring that the war in Gaza is not only its war but "the war of the free world."

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen also dismissed calls for "proportionality" in the country's response to Hamas' Oct. 7 surprise attacks on Israel that killed 1,400 people and has since led to more than 5,700 Palestinian deaths in Gaza, according to its Health Ministry.

"Tell me, what is a proportionate response for killing of babies, for rape (of) women and burn them, for beheading a child?" Cohen said.

"How can you agree to a cease-fire with someone who swore to kill and destroy your own existence?"

He told the U.N. Security Council that the proportionate response to the Oct. 7 massacre is "a total destruction to the last one of the Hamas," calling the extremist group "the new Nazis." He stressed: "It is not only Israel's right to destroy Hamas. It's our duty."

Cohen called the attacks "a wake-up call for the entire free world" against extremism, and he urged "the civilized world to stand united behind Israel to defeat Hamas."

He warned that today it is Israel, and tomorrow Hamas and the attackers "will be at everyone's doorstep," starting with the West.

Cohen also accused Qatar of financing Hamas and said the fate of the more than 200 hostages taken from Israel, some of whose families came to the U.N. meeting, was in the hands of its emir.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki demanded an end to the Israeli attacks.

"We are here today to stop the killing, to stop ... the ongoing massacres being deliberately and systematically and savagely perpetrated by Israel, the occupying power, against the Palestinian civilian population," he said. "Over 2 million Palestinians are on a survival mission every day, every night."

Under international law, Cohen said "it is our collective human duty to stop them."

Al-Maliki warned that more attacks and killings and weapons and alliances won't make Israel safer: "Only peace will."

"For those actively engaged to avoid an even greater humanitarian catastrophe and regional spillover, it must be clear that this can only be achieved by putting an immediate end to the Israeli war launched against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip," he said. "Stop the bloodshed."

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the monthly meeting on the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict -- which has turned into a major event with ministers from the war's key parties and a dozen other countries flying to New York -- warning that "the situation in the Middle East is growing more dire by the hour."

The U.N. chief said the risk of the Gaza war spreading through the region is increasing as societies splinter and tensions threaten to boil over.

He called for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire to deliver desperately needed food, water, medicine and fuel. He also appealed "to all to pull back from the brink before the violence claims even more lives and spreads even farther."

Guterres stressed that the rules of war must be obeyed.

He said the grievances of the Palestinian people cannot justify "the horrifying and unprecedented Oct. 7 acts of terror" by Hamas in Israel and demanded the immediate release of all hostages.

Guterres also stressed that "those appalling attacks cannot justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people."

He expressed deep concern at "the clear violations of international humanitarian law," calling Israel's constant bombardment of Gaza and the level of destruction and civilian casualties "alarming."

Protecting civilians "is paramount in any armed conflict," he said.

Without naming Hamas, the U.N. chief stressed that "protecting civilians can never mean using them as human shields."

Guterres also criticized Israel without naming it, saying "protecting civilians does not mean ordering more than one million people to evacuate to the south, where there is no shelter, no food, no water, no medicine and no fuel and then continuing to bomb the south itself."

Cohen, in his address to the council, criticized the secretary-general's remarks. After being told by a reporter later that the secretary-general stood by his statement, the Israeli minister said: "There is no cause for this, and shame on him."

Israel's U.N. Ambassador Gilad Erdan went further, taking issue especially with Guterres' statement that it's important to recognize that "the attacks by Hamas did not happen in a vacuum."

He accused the secretary-general of having lost "all morality and impartiality" and called for his resignation.

By contrast, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking for Israel's closest ally, thanked the U.N. chief "for your leadership in this incredibly challenging time, particularly in getting humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza."

He stressed Israel's right to defend itself "against terrorism" but also called for the protection of Palestinian civilians, saying, "We know Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people and Palestinian civilians are not to blame for the carnage committed by Hamas."

He said "Israel must take all possible precautions to avoid harm to civilians" and "humanitarian pauses" must be considered to get aid flowing into Gaza and enable civilians "to get out of harm's way."

Blinken told the council that all countries are determined to prevent the conflict from spreading, saying a broader conflict "would be devastating, not only for Palestinians and Israelis, but for people across the region and indeed around the world."

He warned Iran -- which supports Hamas, Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen -- that while the U.S. doesn't seek a conflict, it will respond "swiftly and decisively" to any attack on U.S. personnel by its forces or its proxies anywhere in the world.

The United States is pushing for adoption of a resolution that would condemn the Hamas attacks in Israel and violence against civilians and reaffirm Israel's right to self-defense. There were some expectations that it might be voted on Tuesday, but diplomats said it was still being negotiated.

HUNDREDS KILLED

Israel escalated airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, crushing families in the rubble of residential buildings, as health officials said hundreds of Palestinians were killed in the past day and medical facilities were shut down because of bomb damage and lack of power.

The soaring death toll from the bombardment is unprecedented in the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It augurs an even greater loss of life in Gaza once Israeli forces backed by tanks and artillery launch an expected ground offensive aimed at crushing Hamas militants.

Gaza's 2.3 million people have been running out of food, water and medicine since Israel sealed off the territory after the attack by Hamas on towns in southern Israel.

The Gaza Health Ministry, which is run by Hamas, said Israeli airstrikes killed at least 704 people over the past day, mostly women and children. The Associated Press could not independently verify the death tolls cited by Hamas, which says it uses figures from hospital directors.

In Washington, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that the U.S. also could not verify that one-day death toll.

"The Ministry of Health is run by Hamas, and I think that all needs to be factored into anything that they put out publicly."

Israel said Tuesday that it had launched 400 airstrikes over the past day, killing Hamas commanders and hitting militants as they prepared to fire rockets into Israel and striking command centers and a Hamas tunnel shaft. Israel reported 320 strikes the day before.

Hamas is sworn to Israel's destruction.

The Israeli military also said it thwarted an assault by a group of Hamas underwater divers who tried to infiltrate Israel on a beach just north of Gaza. They were attacked by air, naval and ground forces.

Across central and south Gaza, where Israel told civilians to take shelter, there were multiple scenes of rescuers pulling the dead and wounded out of large piles of rubble from collapsed buildings.

Graphic photos and video shot by The Associated Press showed rescuers unearthing bodies of children from multiple ruins.

Buildings that collapsed on residents killed dozens at a time in several cases, witnesses said. Two families lost a total of 47 members in a leveled home in Rafah, the Health Ministry said.

A strike on a four-story building in Khan Younis killed at least 32 people, including 13 members of the Saqallah family, said Ammar al-Butta, a relative who survived the airstrike. He said there were about 100 people sheltering in the building, including many who had evacuated from Gaza City.

"We thought that our area would be safe," he said.

Another strike destroyed a bustling marketplace in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, witnesses said. AP photos showed the floor of a vegetable shop covered with blood.

In Gaza City, at least 19 people were killed when an airstrike hit the house of the Bahloul family, according to survivors, who said dozens more people remained buried.

As the death toll in Gaza spirals and fuel supplies dwindle, the number of facilities able to deal with casualties is shrinking. More than half of primary health care facilities, and roughly 1 of every 3 hospitals, have stopped functioning, the World Health Organization said.

Overwhelmed hospital staff struggled to triage cases as constant waves of wounded were brought in. The Health Ministry said many of the wounded are laid on the ground without even simple medical intervention and others wait for days for surgeries because there are so many critical cases.

While Israel has allowed a small number of trucks filled with aid to enter, it has barred deliveries of fuel to Gaza to keep it out of Hamas' hands.

The U.N. said its operation to distribute aid will halt tonight if it does not receive fuel.

Israel says it does not target civilians and that Hamas militants are using them as cover for their attacks. Palestinian militants have fired more than 7,000 rockets at Israel since the start of the war, according to Israel, and Hamas said it fired a fresh barrage Tuesday.

On Monday, Hamas released two elderly Israeli women who were among the more than 200 people Israel says were taken to Gaza during the attack.

Appearing weak in a wheelchair and speaking softly, 85-year-old Yocheved Lifshitz told reporters Tuesday that the militants beat her with sticks, bruising her ribs and making it hard to breathe as they kidnapped her.

They drove her into Gaza, then forced her to walk several miles on wet ground to reach a network of tunnels that looked like a spider web, she said.

Once there, she said, she was treated well, fed and given medical care.

Lifshitz and 79-year-old Nurit Cooper were freed days after an American woman and her teenage daughter were released. Hamas and other militants in Gaza are believed to have taken roughly 220 people hostage, including an unconfirmed number of foreigners and dual citizens.

Information for this article was contributed by Edith M. Lederer, Najib Jobain, Samy Magdy, Ravi Nessman, Wafaa Shurafa, Aamer Madhani, Amy Teibel and Brian Melley of The Associated Press.

