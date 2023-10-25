Johnson County sheriff gets six-year suspended sentence for drug possession charge, ordered to resign after Crawford County arrest





VAN BUREN -- Johnson County's sheriff was ordered to resign from his position after pleading guilty to felony possession of hydrocodone in the Crawford County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Jimmy Stephens, 58, of Clarksville, was given a six-year suspended prison sentence and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine -- as well as other fees and costs totaling $590 -- as part of a plea agreement filed after a hearing Wednesday, according to court records.

The conditions the court imposed to suspend Stephen's sentence included Stephens submit his resignation as sheriff to the governor by noon Friday. He was also required to surrender his law enforcement certificate to the Arkansas Division of Law Enforcement Standards and Training by that same time.

Prosecutor Kevin Holmes charged Stephens on Jan. 10 with felony counts of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule I/II controlled substance, as well as a misdemeanor speeding count, court records state. Stephens waived formal arraignment and entered a not guilty plea through one of his attorneys, John Everett of the Everett Law Firm in Farmington.

Stephens was arrested Dec. 3 following a traffic stop along U.S. 71 near Mountainburg, according to a statement from Bill Sadler, then-spokesman for Arkansas State Police. Stephens was then taken to the Crawford County jail, after which he was released on a $25,000 bond.

Matt Price of the Arkansas State Police wrote in a Dec. 3 probable cause affidavit an FBI agent contacted him and requested Price stop Stephens after the sheriff left a home the agency had been watching belonging to Grace and Terry Jones. The agent explained the FBI had been watching Stephens in connection to a corruption and narcotics investigation.

Price wrote Stephens was driving above the speed limit in his Johnson County patrol car on U.S. 71 after leaving the Jones residence. Price stopped Stephens and asked why he was in Crawford County in his patrol car. Stephens, who was out of the vehicle and disarmed of his duty weapon, said he was visiting confidential informants.

Price then asked Stephens if he had anything illegal in his patrol car, to which Stephens said he had three oxycodone pills, a small amount of marijuana and marijuana butter, the affidavit states. Stephens' vehicle was searched after Stephens was handcuffed, and an FBI agent began talking with him. Authorities found the oxycodone, marijuana and about 9 ounces of marijuana butter, as well as two hydrocodone pills.

FBI agents interviewed both Stephens and Grace and Terry Jones, Price wrote. Stephens reportedly admitted to getting the marijuana products and pills from his confidential informants while Grace and Terry Jones admitted to making and selling Stephens the marijuana product.

Authorities searched the Joneses' home after getting a warrant and found six marijuana plants, prescription oxycodone and hydrocodone and multiple guns. Grace and Terry Jones were also both arrested and taken to the Crawford County jail.

Stephens wrote in a post on the Johnson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page Dec. 6 that, although he's legally obligated to perform certain duties as the elected sheriff, he placed Jeremy Bennett, a chief deputy in the Sheriff's Office, in charge of the department's day-to-day operation.

A no contact order filed in the Crawford County Circuit Court on Dec. 13 prohibited Stephens from being on or in the premises of the Johnson County Sheriff's Office or jail for up to a year, according to court records.

Jury trial dates

Jimmy Stephens jury trial in connection with his charges was originally scheduled for July 28 in the Crawford County Circuit Court before being continued in June to Nov. 9.

