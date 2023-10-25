Man arrested by Springdale police after barricading himself

SPRINGDALE -- A man was arrested Tuesday after a standoff with police.

Springdale police said they were asked by Fayetteville police to go to 56th Street in Springdale to speak with a man who had been making threats.

Officers arrived and tried speak to Alan Belt, who threatened the officers and barricaded himself in a shed on the property, according to police.

Police said the department's SWAT and negotiation team was called and a search warrant was obtained.

Belt was arrested without further incident and is expected to be held in the Washington County Detention Center. No further information, such as possible charges, was released.