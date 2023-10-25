Marion advances past Sylvan Hills

SEARCY -- Marion employed a deep rotation this season to win the 5A-East conference title, and after one match in the state tournament, it's safe to say that formula traveled to Searcy.

The Patriots (24-6-1) impressed throughout on Tuesday afternoon in their opening-round victory over the Sylvan Hills Bears (12-11), winning in straight sets (25-12, 25-18, and 25-16).

Seven Patriots tallied kills against Sylvan Hills, led by sophomore Kennedy Bullins' 12, while Kaitlyn Austin finished with 8, and Alexa Shinabery and Kendall Brown stacked 7 apiece. Maggie Miller, who is Marion's all-time assists leader, handed out a match-high 24 helpers, while Abbi Simmons racked up 18 digs, Taylor Chamness tallied 13 of her own and Austin got to 10.

Marion has no seniors on its roster.

"Overall, I'm really pleased with how well we played considering how young we still are," Marion Coach Lisa Beasley said. "This is a big stage, and you really have to play well to be anyone at a state tournament. I thought we played extremely well against a really scrappy team. It's a great win for us."

Marion advanced to its fourth straight quarterfinal round by scoring leads of 5-1 and 11-3 in the opening set.

The early onslaught was triggered by Miller and Bullins, who teamed up four times for kills, the last of which gave the Pats a 10-3 lead. Miller hit Shinabery for a kill and gave the Pats a 11-3 lead.

But Sylvan Hills didn't back down from Marion's early bulge, hitting the comeback trail when senior Laney Watson recorded three kills to get Sylvan Hills back within 14-7.

From there, the Pats got kills from Austin, Shinabery and Bullins, as well as three hitting errors by the Bears to take their first double-digit (20-10) lead of the set. Marion closed a 13-point victory in the first set when Miller hit Austin, Brown, Bullins, and Simmons finished with an ace.

Sylvan Hills countered Marion in the early stages of set No. 2, as Ella Watson, Ja'Den Brown and Makenzie Guy racked up kills as the Bears took leads of 3-0 and 4-2.

Marion rallied behind a pair of Sylvan Hills hitting errors, a kill and a block from Bullins and back-to-back kills from Reese Goodwin. The latter gave Marion a 10-6 advantage.

Sylvan Hills had to burn a timeout after a Brown kill and a Shianbery ace, and Marion continued to add on late in the second set with Brown stacking three kills, Austin coming up with a pair and Goodwin recording one.

But the Bears worked within 20-17 following a Brylee Overman ace, leading to a Goodwin kill and a Brown block. Shinabery pushed the Bears to the brink with a kill and an ace for Marion's final two points of a seven-point victory.

The teams split the first 10 points of the third set, then Marion pieced together the first big run behind Miller, who handed out assists on six of seven Marion points.

Miller hit Bullins for a kill, followed by helpers to Shinabery and Austin for a 9-6 Marion lead.

That's when Laney and Ella Watson came up with two kills apiece to get the Bears within a point, but the Patriots bounced back with a Chamness ace, a Goodwin kill and back-to-back kills from Shinabery that gave them a 17-12 lead.

Goodwin and Bullins teamed for a block prior to a Shinabery ace, and when the Bears couldn't return a Simmons serve, they called time trailing 20-15.

Brown took center stage after the stoppage, stacking two kills and coming up with another block as Marion punched its ticket to the quarterfinals.

"It's always a goal to get to the state tournament and play well once we get there," said Beasley. "It's a big deal to win at the state tournament and our girls approached this with the proper mindset tonight."