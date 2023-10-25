HarperCollins Publishers announced Tuesday that a new digital audio edition of Maurice Sendak's "Where the Wild Things Are" will be narrated by former first lady Michelle Obama. In 2016, she and President Barack Obama acted out the picture book for an Easter event at the White House. "Maurice Sendak would have been absolutely delighted with Mrs. Obama's superb rendition of 'Where the Wild Things Are,' and her strong commitment to children is much admired by us all in the Sendak household," Lynn Caponera, president and treasurer of the Maurice Sendak Foundation, said in a statement. The audio download will go on sale Oct. 31, the 60th anniversary of the book's original release. Sendak died in 2012 at age 83.

A wax museum in Paris said it would change its recently unveiled statue of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson after a week of ridicule on social media and a plea from the actor. The statue, unveiled last week by the Grevin Museum -- the French equivalent of Madame Tussauds -- depicted the "Fast and the Furious" star and former WWE champion wearing a blue polo and slacks with his arms folded and a slight smirk on his face. Critics online quickly mocked several aspects of the likeness, especially the skin tone, which many described as noticeably lighter than Johnson's. Johnson is the son of a Black father and Samoan mother. An Instagram post about the "melanin deficient" statue on the popular celebrity news account The Shade Room received over 40,000 comments. On Sunday evening, Johnson weighed in, reposting an Instagram video in which comedian James Andre Jefferson Jr. jokes that the figure "looks like he works at H&R Block." Johnson added that he would have his representatives work with the museum on "some important details and improvements -- starting with my skin color." The Grevin responded to the criticism Monday afternoon, posting in an Instagram story that it had listened to feedback and that its artists were "already working on improving" the statue. In a post on its website, the museum described a meticulous design process for the statue, noting that it had taken 10 days to replicate Johnson's tattoos and that eyes had to be redone three times. "The most complicated thing about realism is getting the statue to come alive from the visitors' perspective," the artist, Stephane Barret, was quoted as saying. Representatives for the Grevin and Johnson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.