Off the wire: Former Hog Trey Flowers released

FOOTBALL

Former Hog Flowers released

The New England Patriots released former Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Trey Flowers on Tuesday. They also waived quarterback/wide receiver Malik Cunningham. The Pats released Flowers near the end of his 21-day window to be activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list. Had the Patriots declined to activate him this week, Flowers would have been out for the season. The 30-year-old practiced with the team for the last three weeks after missing all of training camp due to injury, but remained sidelined while the Pats rostered just three edge defenders against Buffalo last weekend. Flowers has appeared in four games over the last two seasons. He recorded four tackles and one QB hit for Miami last year. He signed with the Patriots again on Aug. 8. During his time at Arkansas from 2011-14, Flowers registered 18 sacks and 190 total tackles, including 47.5 for loss. The Patriots took Flowers with the second pick of the fourth round (101st overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft. Flowers won two Super Bowls -- LI and LIII -- with the Patriots in his second and fourth seasons in the NFL. He amassed 265 combined tackles and 31.5 sacks across eight seasons with the Patriots, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins.

Jackson's ban reduced

Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson had his suspension for repeated unnecessary roughness fouls cut from four games to two after a Tuesday appeal hearing, the league announced. Jackson had his case heard Tuesday by former linebacker Derrick Brooks, one of two officers appointed jointly by the NFL and the NFL Players Association to hear such matters. Jackson, the 14-year veteran, will miss Sunday's game against Kansas City and a Monday Night game on Nov. 13 at Buffalo after the Broncos' bye week. He's eligible to return to practice on Nov. 14, and will be cleared to return to game action that weekend against Minnesota. The reduction also has financial impact for Jackson. At his base salary of $2,515,000, a two-game suspension will cost him $279,444 in game checks rather than double that amount. The league's suspension came Monday after Jackson was ejected for the second time this season. The latest was for a hit against Green Bay tight end Luke Musgrave. Jackson was fined four times totaling $89,670 over Denver's first six games for unnecessary roughness. Three of those incidents included hits to the head. Then Sunday he hit Musgrave when the tight end was considered to be a defenseless receiver. Broncos players and also prominent analysts like former Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman came to Jackson's defense after the Sunday hit.

UM staffer bought SEC tickets

Tickets for the last two Southeastern Conference championship games were purchased in the name of a suspended Michigan football staffer who is the focus of an NCAA investigation into an alleged sign-stealing scheme, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because no one was authorized to speak publicly about an open NCAA investigation, said electronic records revealed Connor Stalions bought tickets to the games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. ESPN was first to report that in addition to tickets being purchased in Stalions' name to multiple games involving most of Michigan's Big Ten rivals over the past three years, he also bought tickets to the games of several potential College Football Playoff opponents for the Wolverines. NCAA rules do not directly ban the stealing of signs, but there are rules against using electronic equipment to record an opponent's signals. One NCAA bylaw also bans "off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents (in the same season)." There are also rules against unsportsmanlike or unethical activities by coaches, and head coaches are generally considered to be responsible for violations that occur under their watch. Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh served a three-game, university-imposed suspension earlier this season for an unrelated and still unresolved NCAA violations case tied to recruiting.

Chiefs' Ross charged

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges of misdemeanor domestic battery and criminal damage to property and was expected to be released later in the day after posting $2,500 bond. Ross is due again in court on Dec. 4. The Chiefs said they were aware of his arrest but had no comment. Ross was arrested Monday and the sheriff's offense in Johnson County, Kansas, originally indicated on his booking record that he was accused of causing damage of up to $25,000, which would have been a felony. That total was adjusted to under $1,000. The 23-year-old Ross has been a bit player for the defending Super Bowl champions this season. He has been active in their first seven games but has just three catches for 34 yards on the year. The fact that he is playing at all is noteworthy. After a standout first two seasons at Clemson, Ross was found to have a congenital fusion condition in his neck and spinal area that required career-threatening surgery.

BASEBALL

Giants hire Melvin

The San Francisco Giants have hired Manager Bob Melvin away from the division rival San Diego Padres, two people with direct knowledge of the situation said Tuesday. Melvin will be returning to the Bay Area where he grew up, played for the Giants and then managed the Oakland Athletics from 2011-21. An introductory news conference is expected Wednesday. Melvin had one year left on his contract with San Diego but leaves amid reports of friction with General Manager A.J. Preller. Melvin managed the Padres for two seasons, reaching the 2022 NL Championship Series but then missing the playoffs this season with a $258 million payroll, the third-highest in the majors.

BASKETBALL

Clark, Reese named All-American

Caitlin Clark of Iowa is a unanimous pick for The Associated Press preseason women's basketball All-America team for the second consecutive season. The star guard was on all 36 ballots from the national media panel that selects the AP Top 25 each week. She led the Hawkeyes to the NCAA championship game for the first time in school history where they lost to Angel Reese and LSU. Reese was also selected as a preseason All-America, appearing on 35 ballots. Elizabeth Kitley of Virginia Tech, Cameron Brink of Stanford, Paige Bueckers of UConn and Mackenzie Holmes of Indiana were also selected for the team. Kitley and Holmes tied in the voting for the fifth spot.