Our House in Little Rock rebrands ahead of expansion





Our House unveiled a rebranded identity Tuesday to go with its previously announced $16 million expansion plans.

Staff, board members and supporters of Our House gathered on the organization's $16 million dollar expansion site, where homeless and near-homeless community members will soon be able to access more of the wide array of services Our House provides.

The project, scheduled for completion in early 2024, aims to meet the increasing demand for services, Our House officials said.

"This is especially timely as Our House shared that in the past 3 weeks they've had to turn away almost 350 individuals searching for housing including over 130 children, close to twice the number of people as they did this time last year," Our House said in a news release.

The expansion will include:

A 20,000 square foot Family Support Center that will be a new hub of supportive services. In one location, every family member -- adults and children -- will have coordinated access to case management, education and training, counseling, and primary care to address barriers to exiting homelessness.

Additional family house units to serve homeless families together. The apartment style, transitional units, with shared kitchen and living space, will provide the safety, structure, and support needed for many families to get back on their feet.

The aim, announced in September 2022, is to double the nonprofit's housing capacity, double the number of children served and provide more space for workforce training programs.

Our House, which is at 302 E. Roosevelt Road in Little Rock started as an emergency shelter in 1987 has now grown into an organization offering wraparound services to over 3,000 people each year.

Independent of the Our House expansion project, two governmental entities are working on homeless residential and training developments.

Pulaski County is creating a planned, managed tiny home village to provide affordable housing to the chronically homeless off Green Road in southwest Pulaski County. It is modeled after a similar complex outside of Austin, Texas. The project will include a health clinic, community kitchen and entrepreneur hub.

The city of Little Rock is creating a 2-acre, multi-unit complex to house unsheltered residents as they transition toward permanent housing. A community center will hold a commercial kitchen, dining hall, classrooms, offices, a health clinic and a laundry room. The average length of residency is expected to be three to six months. The complex will be at 3405 W. Roosevelt Road.



