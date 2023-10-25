Rangers rely on unsung heroes: the fans

HOUSTON -- Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim stood in the middle of a beer-drenched clubhouse when a teammate dumped a full 16-oz. bottle of ice cold Budweiser down the back of his head.

"THAT'S SO COLD!" Heim smiled. "That hurts so good."

Just outside the locker area of the visitor's clubhouse in the home stadium of the Houston Astros stood former Rangers Michael Young and Ian Kinsler, both of whom know how good that stinging hurt can feel.

Back inside, amid the cigar smoke and beer puddles, "Higher" by the rock band Creed blared as members of the Rangers took turns stumbling through the lyrics, unifying mostly just for the chorus.

The party scene after Game 7 of the 2023 American League Championship Series was almost as surreal as the Rangers accomplishing it one season after winning 68 games. With thousands and thousands of Rangers fans who made the trek to Houston to watch Game 7 in person, there were the Rangers celebrating a trip to the World Series on the field of their division rivals.

For the Rangers, this is one of those "Hang it in the Louvre" moments.

After accepting the American League trophy, Rangers primary Ray Davis made a point of thanking the fans who have, and do, support this team.

Keep saying it, Ray. Again. And again. And again.

Davis, Neil Leibman and the rest of the ownership group should be commended for the many decisions they have made since 2020, including a massive payroll hike that made this team a contender. The Rangers are not going to the 2023 World Series without the money Davis and crew approved to spend.

Also, that money does not exist without your money.

It can never be said loudly enough that the Texas Rangers are in this current position because of the loyal support of a fan base that more often than not is taken for granted. Whether it's your time, your care, and certainly your money, the Rangers are not where they are today without you.

The tax payers of Arlington, which keep voting "YES" to build big-league stadiums, deserve a big shout out, too.

Although the Rangers ranked a disappointing 16th in MLB attendance this season despite winning from Opening Day, they are still better off than other teams, namely the Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, Oakland Athletics and probably the Arizona Diamondbacks, too.

They're better off than some others franchises, again, because of you.

Since the Rangers moved into Globe Life Field in 2020, and it opened to fans in 2021, attending a Rangers game in person can cost more than a year's worth of subscriptions to Hulu, Netflix, Disney +, Apple TV and a handful of other streaming platforms.

From the price of parking your car to the actual ticket, just gaining entry into the building to watch a Rangers home game in person can put the strain on the average family.

According to Statista, the average ticket price for a Rangers regular-season game was the eighth highest in MLB, $131. Again, that's the average.

It's not that hard to find a much cheaper ticket on the secondary market, but going to a Rangers game is not cheap.

As long as people keep paying it, it won't change, either.

Ownership groups, players, and front office members all too often forget just how hard it can be to support a major league franchise. They don't realize that for most people just getting to the game can be a task.

They've either made too much money for too long, or have no clue how most fans live and function every day.

And people want to support their favorite team.

When Jimmy Johnson was the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, during their Super Bowl runs in the 1990s, he recognized how happy he was for Cowboys fans. It wasn't some empty verbal bouquet of nothing. He meant it.

He knew the team's success was something that people identified as a positive in their own lives.

We need as many positives as we can get, and the ROI on supporting a sports franchise can often be, at best, minimal.

Since the Senators moved from Washington to Arlington in 1972, and the team became the Texas Rangers, the franchise has not provided an abundance of positives for their fan base.

The 2023 Texas Rangers are a positive, and everyone with the organization deserves credit, from Ray Davis down to the clubhouse attendants and equipment managers.

But never forget none of this happens without your time, your passion, your patience and your cash.