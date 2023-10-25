Reconstituted board of Little Rock housing authority votes to oust leaders of affiliated nonprofit

The reconstituted board of commissioners of the Little Rock public housing authority on Wednesday met for the first time following the expulsion of the board's chair and vice chair last month.

On Sept. 26, the Little Rock Board of Directors voted to remove H. Lee Lindsey and Leta Anthony in response to financial and management problems identified by federal regulators. The city board declined to remove a third commissioner, Kerry Wright.

During the special-called meeting of the housing authority's board on Wednesday, Wright was joined by two new commissioners, Karen Buchanan and Bruce James. City board members confirmed Buchanan and James to the five-seat panel on Oct. 17, replacing Branndii Peterson and Louis Jackson.

The first meeting of the reconstituted board coincided with the annual October task of electing new officers for the housing authority, which does business as the Metropolitan Housing Alliance.

Wright was elected chair and Buchanan was elected vice chair.

The three commissioners also voted to remove the board members of the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation, an affiliated development nonprofit led by Anthony.

The nonprofit's financial entanglement with the housing authority was scrutinized in a recent report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's Quality Assurance Division.

In addition to listing Anthony as president, a copy of the resolution approved on Wednesday listed Lindsey, Peterson, Kenyon Lowe Sr. and E. Regina Pierce as directors of the Central Arkansas Housing Corporation.

Lindsey and Anthony recently filed a lawsuit in Pulaski County Circuit Court in an attempt to be reinstated to the housing authority's board. On Oct. 17, in response to their lawsuit, a circuit court judge temporarily barred the city of Little Rock from naming replacements for Lindsey and Anthony on the panel.



