Shooting victim found dead at southwest Little Rock apartment complex

Little Rock police on Wednesday night were investigating a fatal shooting at a southwest Little Rock apartment complex, a social media post from the department states.

Officers responded at 8:01 p.m. to a report of a shooting at 6510 Mabelvale Cutoff, located about 4 miles east of the Interstate 430/Interstate 30 interchange. Police located the body of a man with at least one gunshot wound, according to the post on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.

The location given in the report matches the listed address of Little Rock's Bella Vista Apartments.

Police said Wednesday that they would release more information in the case as it becomes available.



