SPECIAL EVENT: The 28th HarvestFest boasts a host of food, fun, contests and tunes





HarvestFest takes over the Hillcrest Business District, five blocks of Kavanaugh Boulevard (2600-3000, between Walnut and Monroe Streets), 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday.

The 28th festival features more than 125 vendors, 13 food trucks, Arkansas craft beer and wine, music and bands, a dog show, kids entertainment and a pie contest.

◼️ As many as 75 dogs and their owners walk a red carpet for the dog show, 3-5 p.m. at Hodge Orthodontics, benefiting the North Little Rock Animal Shelter. Emcee is Lance Restum, executive director of the Arkansas Travelers Youth Foundation. Entry fee is $25 per dog; sign up to enter your dog at HarvestFest.us or on the Facebook page, facebook.com/hillcrestharvestfest.

◼️ Food columnist and noted pie expert Kat Robinson, Kevin Shalin of The Mighty Rib and Chris Kennedy (aka Black Santa) will judge the pie contest, noon-2 p.m. Entrants can take their pies to the former Canon Grill location on Kavanaugh Boulevard; there is no entry fee. The contest, in collaboration with the Arkansas Pie Festival, is open to professional bakers, amateurs and youths. The winner will receive a free entry to the 2024 Arkansas Pie Festival in Cherokee Village.

◼️ The Arkansas Repertory Theatre is sponsoring this year's costume contest. Costumes can be based on a known character or theme or can be created solely by the imagination of the contestant. The winner gets free tickets to a Rep production and show. The costume check-in area is located at the Kavanaugh Boulevard entrance to Kroger. The contest is free to enter.

◼️ For $40 you can buy a pass to the VIP section, in the parking lot of Hillcrest Liquor, which will entitle you to all-you-can-eat CeCe's Chicken and Waffles, all-you-can-drink beer and wine and a private concert by Little Rock band Mojo Depot, plus a shaded area and access to a VIP "luxury bathroom" in a private trailer.

◼️ The Lost Forty Fall Concert at HarvestFest, on the east end of the festival in front of Kemuri, starts at 11:30 a.m. and features, more or less in this order, Momandpop, Diamond States, Chord and Jocks, Issac Alexander and the Funkanites.

◼️ Arkansas-made craft beer and wines by Lost 40, Flyway, Black Apple Hibiscus Cider and Origami Sake will be for sale at kiosks on the street and in the beer garden at Hillcrest Liquor.

◼️ HarvestFest this year is running at the same time as Chili Fights in the Heights, 12:15-5:45 p.m. Saturday, a fundraiser for the Arkansas Food Bank. A free shuttle will run between the events throughout the day, with a HarvestFest pickup point at Woodlawn and Beechwood, behind the Kroger store.

HarvestFest is a project of the Hillcrest Merchants Association, which promotes businesses and community projects in the neighborhood. Festival sponsor is Hounds Lounge Pet Resort and Spa. Visit harvestfest.us or email hillcrestharvestfest@gmail.com.

As many as 75 dogs and their owners walk a red carpet as part of the HarvestFest dog show. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





