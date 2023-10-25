Springdale man arrested, accused of using emergency lights to impersonate a police officer





BENTONVILLE -- A Springdale man is accused of impersonating a police officer.

Colin Scott Crittenden, 19, was arrested Sunday in connection with felony criminal impersonation. Prosecutors haven't filed a formal charge against him.

Arkansas State Police received reports of someone in a Chrysler 300 using red and blue lights to try and pull vehicles over, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Richard Surrette, a State Police trooper, located the vehicle and called Crittenden's mother, who was the registered owner of the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Surrette told the mother about the report of red and blue lights being used to move people off the road. She told the trooper her son had been told the lights were illegal and never to use the lights, according to the affidavit.

Crittenden was headed to work at Bariola's Pizzeria in Rogers and Surrette went there to speak to Crittenden and seize the lights if they were in the vehicle, the affidavit states.

Crittenden told the trooper he didn't realize the lights were on and he knew it was illegal to use them, according to the affidavit.

Ronald Lewis, who reported the incident, said he took a photo of the Chrysler and the license plate after seeing the vehicle with emergency lights traveling behind him on Interstate 49, according to the affidavit. Lewis said the car didn't appear to be an official law enforcement vehicle, the affidavit states.

Crittenden was released on citation after his arrest. His arraignment is set for 8 a.m. Nov. 27 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's courtroom.



