Arkansas' Schutte finishes second

University of Arkansas golfer Abbey Schutte, playing as an individual, shot a final round 6-under 66 on Tuesday to finish in second place individually at the Diamante Intercollegiate in Hot Springs Village.

Schutte, who began the final round tied for 12th place, carded 1 eagle, 5 birdies and 1 bogey on her round. It was the best round by a Razorbacks golfer this season.

"Abbey played very solid golf all week," assistant coach Martina Gavier said in a news release. "Today, she got off to a great start and was able to take it one shot at a time without getting too ahead of herself."

Elise Schultz of Arkansas State University finished in a three-way tie for third place individually after shooting a 2-under 70 on Tuesday. She finished at 8-under 208 for the tournament and tied the second-lowest individual 54-hole total in program history.

Gudrun Thornsteinsdottir from the University of Central Arkansas also shot a 2-under 70 on Tuesday to finish in a tie for sixth place at 7-under 209. UCA was the highest-finishing in-state team at the event, shooting a 14-under 850 total, which was good enough for third place. The University of Arkansas-Little Rock was fourth at 1-under 863, while Arkansas State finished fifth with an even-par 864 total.

SAU men win in Oklahoma

The Southern Arkansas University men's team shot a 2-under 286 total on Tuesday to win by four shots over Rogers State at the Tulsa Cup in Broken Bow, Okla.

Southern Arkansas finished the event at 2-over 866. Connor Harrington led the way for the Muleriders, shooting a 3-under 69 to move up eight spots on the individual leaderboard to finish in a four-way tie for third place at 4-under 212. SAU's Logan McDonald also finished in the top 10, shooting a 1-under 71 Tuesday to finish in a three-way tie for ninth place at even-par 216.

Arkansas Tech University finished in ninth place as a team after shooting a 297 on Tuesday and falling three spots with an 884 total. The University of Arkansas-Monticello shot a 318 as a team on Tuesday to finish 17th out of 18 teams with a 950 total.

Spigner leads ATU women

Ellen Spigner from Arkansas Tech University moved two spots up the leaderboard Tuesday with a 2-over 74, finishing in a tie for 8th place individually and helping the Golden Suns to a fourth place finish as a team at the Tulsa Cup in Broken Arrow, Okla.

The only other in-state player to finish in the top 20 individually was Aubrey Marx of Southern Arkansas University, who shot a 6-over 78 and finished in a three-way tie for 18th place at 15-over 231.

Harding University finished in ninth place as a team, shooting a 25-over 950 total after compiling a 313 total on Tuesday. Southern Arkansas finished in 16th place after shooting a 44-over 982.

Two OBU women's players honored

Sophomore Amerie Thomas and senior Michele Snow of Ouachita Baptist University were honored by the Great American Conference on Tuesday as the Defender and Goalkeeper of the Week.

Thomas led the Tigers backline to two shutouts as they played to a scoreless tie against Northwestern Oklahoma State and defeated Southwestern Oklahoma State 1-0 in Arkadelphia. She logged 85 minutes and 89 minutes in the two games. OBU's win against Southwestern clinched a spot in the GAC Tournament.

Snow earned her fourth weekly honor as she extended her shutout streak to 490 minutes. She made a season-high 10 saves against Northwestern and added three more against Southwestern. Her nine shutouts and .906 save percentage rank in the top 10 nationally.

