Two people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Elkins

Thomas Mitchell, 43, of 1074 Raspberry St. in Elkins, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and assault on a family member. Mitchell was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Alonzo Foster, 27, of 303 E. Marietta Court in Rogers, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault and possession of firearm by certain persons. Foster was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.