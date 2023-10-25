UAPB will play host to reigning SWAC champion Jackson State





The back-to-back reigning Southwestern Athletic Conference champions have a new head coach this season, but they are still one of the SWAC's best teams.

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (1-6, 0-4 SWAC) is preparing this week to welcome Jackson State University to Simmons Bank Field at 2 p.m. Saturday.

UAPB Coach Alonzo Hampton said the Golden Lions are excited to host JSU in what will be their last Saturday home game of the season. UAPB's final home game will be on Friday, Nov. 10.

"We know they're going to travel well," Hampton said. "Our homecoming crowd was special this week, and I know Jackson State gonna bring some fans, so I'm looking for another great crowd this week, a good football game against some guys I respect, think a lot of. So, we're excited about putting our team on that football field, and our players are excited."

Former JSU head coach Deion Sanders left after last season to take over at the University of Colorado. He left the Tigers as back-to-back SWAC champions with a combined 16-0 SWAC record the past two seasons.

In his place, JSU elevated the only assistant coach Sanders had retained from the previous administration.

T.C. Taylor, a JSU alumnus, made a statement in his head coaching debut when the Tigers dominated South Carolina State 37-7 in Atlanta on Aug. 26. JSU lost to Florida A&M the next week but rebounded to defeat Southern 27-14 in a non-conference game.

Jackson State (5-3, 3-2) enters this contest in second place in the Eastern Division, a half-game ahead of Alabama State and Alabama A&M. Following Sanders wasn't going to be easy, but Hampton said Taylor has done well.

"Coach T.C.'s been in this league a long time," Hampton said. "He understands football. ... [He] deserves that job, and I'm happy for him. He's doing a good job. We all appreciate what Deion did putting the limelight on HBCUs, but Coach Taylor's doing a good job in his own right, and he's got a good football team over there."

Jackson State likely won't win the SWAC this year as Florida A&M closes in on the East title, but the Tigers remain a model for UAPB and other SWAC programs to emulate.

Hampton said when he shows the Golden Lions film each Sunday, he picks out five or six clips. Those few clips, he said, show why UAPB is 1-6 so far this season. UAPB will have stretches where the Golden Lions play well, then others where one or two players make a mistake which allows the other team to score.

As Hampton tries to build UAPB into a contender in the SWAC like Jackson State, Florida A&M or last week's opponent, Alcorn State, he said the Golden Lions need more mental toughness to become more consistent.

"It's a reason that [FAMU is] as good as they are," Hampton said. "It's a reason Alcorn's doing what they're doing, because they're consistently putting out a product, and those kids understand what it's supposed to be. In the weight room, in the classroom, on the field, they're holding each other accountable. We gotta consistently become tougher."



