UA’s Makayla Daniels picked second team by coaches

FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas guard Makayla Daniels was voted to the preseason All-SEC second team, and the league's coaches predicted the Razorbacks will finish seventh in the conference, the league office announced Tuesday.
It is the second consecutive season Daniels has been named to the All-SEC second team in the preseason. The fifth-year guard from Frederick, Md., has the third-most starts in Arkansas program history (122), is 10th in career scoring (1,463 points), seventh in three-pointers made (179) and free throws made (366), and 13th in assists (313).
Daniels has started every game she has played since her freshman season in 2019-20. Her 37 SEC victories are the most by a Razorback.
Former Arkansas forward Erynn Barnum was also voted to the second team. She transferred to Mississippi State following a breakout campaign with the Razorbacks in 2022-23, when she led the team with 15 points per game and was second team All-SEC.
Reigning national champion LSU led the conference with four All-SEC picks. Angel Reese was named preseason player of the year and Louisville transfer Hailey Van Lith accompanied her on the first team. Flau'jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow were selected to the second team to round out the Tigers' preseason honors.
They are favored to win the league, followed in the poll by South Carolina, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Texas A&M.
Other first-team All-SEC selections were Madison Scott of Ole Miss, Jessika Carter of Mississippi State, Hayley Frank of Missouri, Kamilla Cardoso of South Carolina, Rickea Jackson of Tennessee and Janiah Barker of Texas A&M
None
SEC womens basketball preseason coaches poll
1. LSU
2. South Carolina
3. Tennessee
4. Ole Miss
5. Mississippi State
6. Texas A&M
7. Arkansas
8. Alabama
9. Georgia
10. Florida
11. Missouri
12. Auburn
13. Vanderbilt
14. Kentucky
Coaches preseason All-SEC
First Team
Angel Reese, LSU (POY)
Hailey Van Lith, LSU
Madison Scott, Ole Miss
Jessika Carter, Mississippi State
Hayley Frank, Missouri
Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina
Rickea Jackson, Tennessee
Janiah Barker, Texas A&M
Second Team
Makayla Daniels, Arkansas
Flaujae Johnson, LSU
Aneesah Morrow, LSU
Erynn Barnum, Mississippi State
JerKaila Jordan, Mississippi State
Te-Hina Paopao, South Carolina
Tamari Key, Tennessee
Jewel Spear, Tennessee
Aicha Coulibaly, Texas A&M