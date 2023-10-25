UA’s Makayla Daniels picked second team by coaches





FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas guard Makayla Daniels was voted to the preseason All-SEC second team, and the league's coaches predicted the Razorbacks will finish seventh in the conference, the league office announced Tuesday.

It is the second consecutive season Daniels has been named to the All-SEC second team in the preseason. The fifth-year guard from Frederick, Md., has the third-most starts in Arkansas program history (122), is 10th in career scoring (1,463 points), seventh in three-pointers made (179) and free throws made (366), and 13th in assists (313).

Daniels has started every game she has played since her freshman season in 2019-20. Her 37 SEC victories are the most by a Razorback.

Former Arkansas forward Erynn Barnum was also voted to the second team. She transferred to Mississippi State following a breakout campaign with the Razorbacks in 2022-23, when she led the team with 15 points per game and was second team All-SEC.

Reigning national champion LSU led the conference with four All-SEC picks. Angel Reese was named preseason player of the year and Louisville transfer Hailey Van Lith accompanied her on the first team. Flau'jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow were selected to the second team to round out the Tigers' preseason honors.

They are favored to win the league, followed in the poll by South Carolina, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Texas A&M.

Other first-team All-SEC selections were Madison Scott of Ole Miss, Jessika Carter of Mississippi State, Hayley Frank of Missouri, Kamilla Cardoso of South Carolina, Rickea Jackson of Tennessee and Janiah Barker of Texas A&M

SEC womens basketball preseason coaches poll

1. LSU

2. South Carolina

3. Tennessee

4. Ole Miss

5. Mississippi State

6. Texas A&M

7. Arkansas

8. Alabama

9. Georgia

10. Florida

11. Missouri

12. Auburn

13. Vanderbilt

14. Kentucky

Coaches preseason All-SEC

First Team

Angel Reese, LSU (POY)

Hailey Van Lith, LSU

Madison Scott, Ole Miss

Jessika Carter, Mississippi State

Hayley Frank, Missouri

Kamilla Cardoso, South Carolina

Rickea Jackson, Tennessee

Janiah Barker, Texas A&M

Second Team

Makayla Daniels, Arkansas

Flaujae Johnson, LSU

Aneesah Morrow, LSU

Erynn Barnum, Mississippi State

JerKaila Jordan, Mississippi State

Te-Hina Paopao, South Carolina

Tamari Key, Tennessee

Jewel Spear, Tennessee

Aicha Coulibaly, Texas A&M



