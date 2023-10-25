UNDER THE RADAR: Russellville’s Tracy Daniels

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Russellville’s Tracy Daniels.

Class: 2024

Position: Running Back

Size: 5-8, 190 pounds

Stats: He has 185 carries for 1,074 yards and 11 touchdowns, and 13 catches for 107 yards and 1 touchdown this season. He has 1,207 all-purpose yards.

Coach Dave Wheeler on Daniels:

“He’s of those kids that’s just a natural football player at whatever position [you] play him at. He plays tailback for us, but he also plays defense and whenever he’s on defense he always seems to make big plays. He just has a knack for being a great player wherever we put him. As a tailback, he’s inside of 100 yards of breaking the all-time career rushing record at Russellville, which has been there for 20 some, 30 years, and he’s already broken the singe-game record in the first game of the year. He’s just a really, really good football player. He can run the football, he’s physical and he’s fast and he’s a tough kid. He loves the game. He can do anything you ask him to. He can run it, he can catch it, he can block. He’s physical when he blocks.”



