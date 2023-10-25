Sections
The Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Russellville’s Tracy Daniels

by Richard Davenport | October 25, 2023 at 1:00 a.m.
Mark Ross/Special to The Herald-Leader Russellville running back Tracy Daniels runs around the right side as Siloam Springs senior Daxton Moody gives chase in the Panthers' homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 30. Daniels ran for three touchdowns in the Cyclones' 55-14 victory.

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Russellville’s Tracy Daniels.

Class: 2024

Position: Running Back 

Size: 5-8, 190 pounds  

Stats: He has 185 carries for 1,074 yards and 11 touchdowns, and 13 catches for 107 yards and 1 touchdown this season. He has 1,207 all-purpose yards.

Coach Dave Wheeler on Daniels: 

“He’s of those kids that’s just a natural football player at whatever position [you] play him at. He plays tailback for us, but he also plays defense and whenever he’s on defense he always seems to make big plays. He just has a knack for being a great player wherever we put him. As a tailback, he’s inside of 100 yards of breaking the all-time career rushing record at Russellville, which has been there for 20 some, 30 years, and he’s already broken the singe-game record in the first game of the year. He’s just a really, really good football player. He can run the football, he’s physical and he’s fast and he’s a tough kid. He loves the game. He can do anything you ask him to. He can run it, he can catch it, he can block. He’s physical when he blocks.” 


