6-11 4-star power forward commits to Arkansas State

First-year Coach Bryan Hodgson and the Arkansas State men's basketball program picked up a major commitment Wednesday when 6-11 big man Josh Hill of Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler committed to the Red Wolves on Wednesday afternoon.

A 185-pound senior power forward, Hill becomes the highest-ranked recruit in Red Wolves history.

Hill is a 4-star prospect and top-100 player in the high school senior class according to the recruiting service On3.com. With nearly 20 Division I scholarship offers, Hill chose ASU over offers from Alabama, Georgia, Kansas State and Arizona State.

When asked what led to his decision to commit to ASU, Hill cited the persistence of the Red Wolves' staff as a major factor.

"I've been to Jonesboro once, but they [members of the Arkansas State staff] came out here to see me about five or six times," Hill said Wednesday night. "I have a great relationship with the staff and it's a good atmosphere out there."

Hill also said he believes he will fit in well with the ASU players and be able to provide an immediate impact as soon as he arrives on campus. With his combination of size and athleticism, Hill also said he thinks the Red Wolves' system fits his style of play.

"Just being an all-around threat on the court," Hill said. "I like playing hard and I can guard positions three through five. Really, I can guard every position if I need to."

George Mason, Xavier and Marquette were also finalists for Hill, but ultimately he felt the most comfortable with the Red Wolves. He said he is excited to arrive on campus next year and for the opportunity to earn playing time early on.

"There is stuff going on in Jonesboro, but not too much," Hill said. "My focus will be on basketball. I'm going to keep [basketball] the main thing."

While Hill enjoyed the recruiting experience, he said he is relieved to get his college decision behind him as his senior basketball season is just about to begin. Wheeler is the defending 7A state champion in Georgia, winning three of the past four titles.

"Now I will be able to just focus on basketball for my last year of high school," Hill said. "I'm very happy. I'm excited to join Red Wolf Nation and be a part of what they have."