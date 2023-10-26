Baker says he’s done with managing

HOUSTON — Dusty Baker has retired as manager of the Houston Astros, ending an illustrious 26-year career as a big league skipper highlighted by a World Series win last season.

Baker broke the news in an interview with USA Today.

“I’m very grateful and thankful to [owner] Jim Crane and the Houston Astros for giving me this opportunity, and to win a championship,” Baker told the newspaper. “I felt like they’ve been good for me, and I’ve been good for them.

“What I really appreciate is that Jim has been totally honest and transparent with me on all things.” Baker told the newspaper that he’d like to move into an advisory role in baseball, either with the Astros or a team closer to his Northern California home.

“I’ve still got a lot to offer; baseball has been my life,” said Baker. “I have a lifetime of knowledge, much more than those who have never played the game.” Messages were left by the AP seeking comment from the 74-year-old Baker.

The Astros have scheduled a news conference for today that Baker, Crane and General Manager Dana Brown are set to attend.

Baker stepped down after his fourth season with the Astros, who came one win shy of reaching the World Series for a third consecutive year with a loss to the Rangers on Monday night.

The toothpick-chewer and epic storyteller, who seemed to know just about everybody, finished his career ranked ninth with 2,183 victories in 4,046 regular-season games. He was the 12th manager in major league history to reach 2,000 wins and the first Black man to accomplish the feat.

Ten of the other 11 managers who have accumulated at least 2,000 wins are in the Hall of Fame. Bruce Bochy (2,093), who is still managing the Texas Rangers and isn’t yet eligible, is the only exception.