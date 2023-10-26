Cabot teams set for a run





Cabot girls basketball Coach Jay Cook and boys Coach Logan Bailey are both coming off successful 2022-23 seasons, but what-if scenarios seemingly followed them well into the offseason.

The Lady Panthers and Panthers each reached the Class 6A state semifinals last season and ultimately were in position to win their respective games. However, a handful of plays in both games cost them.

"I still won't watch the last four minutes," Cook said during the first session of the inaugural Arkansas High School Basketball Media Days on Wednesday at First Community Bank in Little Rock. "Came up a little short against North Little Rock [in the semifinals]. Had the lead with four minutes to go ... but we made a good run, and I have a lot of those kids back."

While Cook's team eventually dropped a tight 60-54 decision to last season's state runner-up, Bailey's group was even closer against eventual champion Jonesboro.

"Similar situation to the girls where we led for a lot of that game, and just kind of let it slip through our fingers," said Bailey, whose Panthers lost 40-38. "I have re-watched the game, but maybe I should've taken Coach Cook's approach and avoided it. But I did rewatch it, and we had our opportunities.

"But we're looking to hopefully get back there and get over the hump this year."

Both Cook and Bailey appear to have the personnel to again make deep runs in the postseason.

The Lady Panthers, who went 23-7 and finished fourth the 6A-Central Conference last season, have several regulars back, including two players -- Jenna Cook and Blyss Miller ± who accompanied Cook to the event. Jaycie Cook is another key piece that's back.

Cabot also got a huge boost with the addition of Abbi Grace Cunningham, who also was in attendance. The senior transferred in after putting together all-state campaigns during her sophomore and junior seasons at Atkins.

Cook did lose an impressive haul of seniors, two of whom were starters, but he indicated that he likes what he's seen so far.

"Having those guys as our core, we feel good going in to this year," he said. "The conference is still brutal. You can be really good and not come in the top four. But with the team we have, if nothing else, I think we can look forward to having a chance every time we got out on the floor. And I think that's all you can ask."

Bailey also had a trio of standouts with him in Jermaine Christopher, who was an all-state pick last season, Brayden Hall and Grant Goddard. All three are expected to lead the way for a team that finished 21-9 last season.

"It was a really fun run for us," Bailey said. "Finished third in what I believe to be the best conference in Arkansas, the 6A-Central. It's our best finish since I've been at Cabot and probably the best one there in a long time."

LR CHRISTIAN BOYS

Role reversal

Little Rock Christian spent most of last season chasing Blytheville in Class 4A before it finally caught the Chickasaws in the state title game.

This season, the Warriors aren't chasing anyone. They're the ones that'll be pursued.

Four starters are back for Little Rock Christian, which will navigate a tough schedule while aiming to repeat as state champion.

"We know we're the hunted," said Little Rock Christian senior forward Landren Blocker, who's committed to Louisiana Tech. "Everybody will be trying to come and get us, and we'll keep that in mind. But we're also going to keep getting better every day.

"We'll keep stacking up days and be the best version of ourselves."

The best edition of the Warriors may be a scary sight no matter who they play. Little Rock Christian, though, will battle stout programs throughout the season. Aside from facing 6A powers Springdale and Little Rock Central as well as 5A contender Little Rock Parkview, the Warriors will play in several big-name showcases, including the King Cotton Classic, the Red River Shootout and the Little Rock-Memphis Challenge.

"Our nonconference schedule is the best nonconference schedule that I've ever put together as a head coach," Little Rock Christian Coach Kyle Pennington said. "It's got o be one of the best nonconference schedules that a team in this state has put together. We're excited about playing those games."

VILONIA BOYS

Circle the dates

There's a lot of excitement surrounding Vilonia basketball.

The Eagles, who were 24-9 a season ago and played in the state tournament, will lean heavily on seniors Josh Lawrence, Ethan Dietz and Dashun Spence as they try to take that next step and move into the upper echelon of Class 5A.

However, Vilonia may have to go through a current league foe to do so. The Eagles finished second to Maumelle in the 5A-Central.

"For me, a goal that I really want is to beat Maumelle," said Spence, a two-time all-stater. "That's been with me since last year. We had a bad game at Maumelle, and I felt like all of that was on me. So I want to make a comeback this year and beat [Maumelle]."

Maumelle, which also returns a lot of production, beat Vilonia twice last season. The two will play on Dec. 15 and on Jan. 26.

DES ARC GIRLS

Raring to go

After spending four years at Lonoke, Chris Brown will experience something new in 2023.

Brown took over at Des Arc earlier this year, and he's ready to get things kicked off.

"We actually played [Des Arc] last year in a nonconference game, and it was a really good battle," he said. "They ended up winning unfortunately. But this team last year went 18-7 and ended up in the quarterfinals of the state tournament, losing to state runner-up Conway Christian. They graduated nine seniors, so we bring back not much experience.

"We really don't bring back a ton, but what we do bring back is a good sophomore class that we believe that can help us a lot."

The Lady Eagles' youth may help them in the long run, particularly in Class 2A, where everyone will be trying to catch defending champion Mount Vernon-Enola. Sophomore Makenzie Williams and senior Rachel Reidhar will see their roles expanded, not only in terms of scoring but also as leaders for a young team.

Brown also stated that Des Arc has more size than it's had in a while, which he feels will help them as the season progresses.

"We're bringing in a new mentality, too," he said. "Last year, this group didn't play a ton of man to man, and that's the thing we focused on a lot this summer and coming into the preseason. We're shifting our mindset about getting more into man-to-man scenarios for us.

"The biggest thing that we're going to have to look for is finding kids who can play in big games. ... we packed our schedule pretty early."

LR CENTRAL BOYS

No easy outs

Little Rock Central has routinely gotten other team's best shots over the years, and that won't likely change this year.

The Tigers, paced by Missouri commit Annor Boateng, will engage in an abundance of challenges during 2023-24, and that doesn't include the usual gauntlet of teams in the 6A-Central Conference.

"I think we've probably got the top schedule in the state," Central Coach Brian Ross said. "We really try every year to schedule the most difficult teams we can find to play. All the in-state teams we play, we think all of them have a chance to win their state titles. We're going to Springfield, Mo., and play the top teams from Kansas City and St. Louis while we're there.

"We're going to Louisville, Ky., for the King of the Bluegrass tournament, which is a really prestigious tournament that's been going on 50 years. We're going to Slam Tampa Hoopfest in January in Florida. ... So it's a great schedule."

OTHER NOTES

The first day of the event saw 14 schools represented, several of which had both boys' and girls' teams in various time slots. Marion, Little Rock Parkview, Russellville, Barton, Mills, North Little Rock and Clinton were just a few from that group. Today, coaches from programs such as Jessieville, Sheridan, Conway, Bryant, Jacksonville, Morrilton and Lake Hamilton will be on hand to speak alongside their players. ... Pulaski Academy girls Coach Rick Treadway is entering his 42nd season as a head coach. He's won more than 700 games during his career. ... Des Arc's Trent Whiting, who was a standout forward at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, is in his fifth season as the Eagles' coach. ... Clinton guard Abigail Parks, a 5-5 senior who was in attendance Wednesday, holds the state record for three-point shooting percentage when she went 100 of 195 (51.3%) as a junior.



