Capital murder charges changed

Three men who were accused of capital murder in the Sunday morning shooting of Vincent Peal Jr. at a Pine Bluff gas station had their probable-cause charges amended during a Wednesday morning virtual court appearance.

Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter presented the new charges in person to Jefferson County District Judge Kim Bridgforth, who informed Henry McAllister, 29; Jaheim Ramsey, 21; and Cordareyell Daniels, 22, via Zoom during the hearing.

"It was determined there was additional evidence that was uncovered since your charging," Bridgforth told the suspects.

Ramsey and McAllister are now charged with first-degree battery, violation of the Machine Gun Act, two counts of felony fleeing, possession of a firearm by certain persons, and three counts of aggravated assault. Daniels faces charges of violation of the Machine Gun Act, two counts of felony possession of a firearm and three counts of aggravated assault.

Bail for each suspect has been set at $250,000 cash, and all have been ordered to return to court Nov. 29.

Bridgforth on Tuesday had found probable cause to hold all three in the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Detention Center without bail, given the informal capital murder charges.

Pine Bluff police have announced a fifth person is wanted in connection to the shooting. The suspect, Marquis Latrael Sission, 21, is described as a 5-foot-9 Black male with black dreadlocks and brown eyes. His last known address, according to police, was 9510 Highway 270, White Hall.

Both Sission and Deontae Coleman, 21, are wanted in the death of Peal, 22, at the Alokab Super Station, 200 N. University Drive, at about 12:41 a.m. Sunday. The shooting occurred as residents and visitors were continuing to celebrate the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's homecoming.

Police described Coleman as a 5-foot-5 Black male with brown eyes and black hair. His last known address was in the 1500 block of West 23rd Avenue.

Both Coleman and Sission are to be considered armed and dangerous, police say.

The gas station shooting was one of two homicides that unfolded Sunday morning. Jefferson County District Judge John Kearney on Wednesday found probable cause to hold Datreon Morris Sr., 22, without bail on accusations of capital murder of Jmarcus Giles, 25, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle just before 6:30 a.m. Morris surrendered to police at 3:30 that afternoon.

Giles was found lying near a 1984 Chevrolet Z10 in the parking lot of a complex at 1401 Cottonwood with an apparent gunshot wound.

"His vehicle had a bullet in the windshield and the front passenger-side hood," Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Shana Alexander said, reading from a police affidavit.

Witnesses told police Giles intervened in a domestic disturbance between a family member and Morris, resulting in Morris reportedly shooting Giles, who was declared dead at the scene by the Jefferson County coroner's office.

Police said Giles fled with another male from the scene. That driver, identified as Derek Davis, and the vehicle were located by Little Rock police on Sunday.

A woman asked Giles and other family members to come to her home at Cottonwood Apartments because she feared for her safety due to events earlier in the day, Alexander said. Morris and Giles reportedly fought over a weapon, which was discharged, taken away from Morris and pointed toward him, it was reported. Morris is accused of taking a weapon from his vehicle and shooting Giles to death.

Morris was ordered to return to court Nov. 30.



