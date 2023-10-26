Chris Stapleton adds Aug. 22, 2024, stop at North Little Rock arena on ‘All-American Road Show’ tour

Country singer Chris Stapleton, continuing his “All-American Road Show” tour, will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 22 at North Little Rock’s Simmons Bank Arena with “special guests” Grace Potter and Allen Stone.

Tickets — $69.75-$159.75 (plus service charges, with a limit of six tickets per household) go on sale at at 10 a.m. Nov. 3 at Ticketmaster.com or chrisstapleton.com/tour.

It’s the last U.S. stop on the tour before Stapleton heads to the United Kingdom, where he has sold out October 2024 shows in Manchester, London and Birmingham, England, and Glasgow, Scotland, plus a sold-out show in Dublin, Ireland.

Stapleton is also touring in support of his new album, “Higher,” due out Nov. 10.











