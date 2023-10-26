PREP VOLLEYBALL: Conway responds to coach with win





CONWAY -- Conway Coach Laura Crow didn't know what to make of her team just before their match against Springdale Har-Ber. By the time the contest was over, she had her answer.

The Lady Wampus Cats weathered rally after rally and got big shots at opportune times from Megan Smith and Madison Derden to beat the Lady Wildcats 25-19, 25-20, 25-22 on Wednesday during the second round of the Class 6A state volleyball tournament at Buzz Bolding Arena.

The victory sends Conway (28-3) to the semifinals for the third year in a row where it'll take on Fort Smith Southside (23-5), which beat Little Rock Central (18-9) 25-7, 25-19, 25-11 on Wednesday. The two teams met in last year's semifinal round as well, with Southside winning in straight sets.

But the Lady Wampus Cats, the 6A-Central champions, had to claw their way past a gritty Har-Ber team first in a match that went back and forth. And Crow, Conway's long-time coach, said she wasn't sure what to expect out of her team beforehand.

"I was looking at their faces, and they're starry-eyed," she said with a laugh. "But at the same time, they're like so calm. I'm like, 'Where are you guys at?' They were focused, though, and I think they were just ready to get out there and play."

Har-Ber (20-10) was prepared as well and made the host team, which had won 22 of their previous 23 matches going in, earn every point.

Conway, though, did have a response every time the Lady Wildcats made a run.

The teams were tied 17-17 after a kill from Har-Ber's Macon Butler finished off a stirring rally. An errant shot on the following possession put Conway back in front, and it went on to close out the frame on a kill from Derden.

The Lady Wampus Cats were behind just once in the second and used a late surge to grab a two-set advantage. But it was in the third set that Har-Ber really put Conway on its heels.

The Lady Wildcats snapped a 10-10 tie by scoring eight of the next nine points, with Brooklyn Ware contributing a pair of kills, and Ridglee Thompson firing off two aces. Still, the Lady Wampus Cats never panicked and scurried back by scoring seven straight points to tie the match at 18-18.

"The girls just continued to battle," Crow said. "We've sort of have had all these four-set matches this season, so they're pretty much calm throughout anyway. But I was really proud of the way they stuck with it and came back."

Conway completed the comeback when a Wren Jones' smash down the middle ended the match.

Smith had 11 kills for the Lady Wampus Cats. Kim Quinit added 19 digs, and Tate Jones tallied 12 assists.

Butler notched eight kills for Har-Ber.

Today's other semifinal pits defending state champion Fayetteville (23-8), the top seed from the 6A-West, against Cabot, the No. 2 seed from the 6A-Central. The Lady Bulldogs turned things up a notch to withstand a spirited effort from Bryant and win 25-18, 17-25, 25-15, 25-14.

After the teams split the first two sets, Fayetteville fell behind early in the third frame but sprinted back. The Lady Bulldogs led 14-12 before scoring 11 of the final 14 points. Bryant (14-13) again ran out to a lead in the fourth set only to see Fayetteville storm back.

The Lady Bulldogs scored seven consecutive points at one juncture and later finalized things on a kill from Regan Harp.

Cabot (18-8), like Fayetteville, split its initial two sets with Bentonville (19-15) but increased its intensity level to grab a 25-17, 16-25, 25-16, 25-20 victory. The Lady Panthers opened up a big lead in the deciding set and eventually moved on after a Lady Tigers' serve sank into the net for the closing point.









