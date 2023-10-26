Crowded leaderboard for the state’s top player

As the regular season winds down and the state playoffs two weeks away, the lights are getting brighter and the state's top high school football players are separating themselves and their teams from the pack.

There's still plenty of time before the yearly awards, but the picture of who will be in contention for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Player of the Year award is becoming clearer.

This is not a definitive list, players not on this list could put themselves in consideration over the next six weeks. But this is a snapshot of where the race for the state's top individual award.

Here are 20 players to keep an eye on as the regular season comes to a close:

Cash Archer, Jr., Greenwood, DL

Archer and his brother, Kane, have their fingerprints on both sides of the ball for the top-ranked team in Class 6A. Archer is near the state lead with 13 sacks to go with his 50 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles and 22 quarterback hurries.

C.J. Brown, Sr., Bentonville, WR

Brown, a University of Arkansas commit, has made the most of his chances this season. On 42 catches, Brown has totaled 868 yards (20.7 yards per catch) and 12 touchdowns. If the Tigers make a run at repeating their appearance in the Class 7A championship game, Brown will be a key figure in that chase.

Dyelone Caradine, Sr., Malvern, WR/DB

Caradine is one of the state's top two-way athletes. On offense, he has 1,008 yards and 11 touchdowns on 50 catches. Defensively, he has five interceptions and four pass breakups, locking down the opposing team's top receiving threats.

Brandon Cobb, Sr., Pulaski Academy, QB

It's been an up-and-down season for the Bruins, but Cobb's play has them firmly in the hunt for a share of the 6A-West Conference title with two games to play. Cobb has thrown for 2,769 yards and 29 touchdowns -- all while wearing a cast on his non-throwing, left hand.

Charlie Collins, Sr., Mills, DL

Collins, a University of Arkansas commit, has been a terror for opposing offenses, constantly finding himself in their backfields. He has 71 tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 12 sacks for a Comets defense that holds opponents less than 20 points per game.

Drew Davis, So., Benton, QB

Davis spent time with the Benton varsity during last season's playoffs, but it wasn't until the second game of this season, against Sylvan Hills, that he made his mark. The sophomore has been one of the state's most accurate quarterbacks and has thrown for 2,102 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Slade "Dizzy" Dean, Sr., Elkins, QB

Dean has led one of the state's most explosive offenses this season. The Elks are scoring 53.8 points per game. Dean has completed 78% of his passes, while throwing for 1,836 yards and 27 touchdowns with 2 interceptions.

Jalen Dupree, Sr., Malvern, RB

Dupree was the 2022 All-Arkansas Preps Player of the Year after his stellar season helped lead the Leopards to the Class 4A state championship. Now in his senior season, the Colorado State commit has taken his game to the next level. Dupree is averaging 210 rushing yards per game on 10 yards per carry, totaling 22 touchdowns in 7 games.

Ashton Gray, Sr., Marion, QB

Few quarterbacks in the state use their legs to their advantage as well as Gray does. He's rushed for 1,214 yards (12.8 yards per carry) and 19 touchdowns to go with the 1,017 yards and 10 touchdowns he has passing.

Drake Lindsey, Sr., Fayetteville, QB

No quarterback in the state has a higher touchdown to interception ratio (32:1) than Lindsey, a Minnesota commit. His 2,268 passing yards have the Bulldogs firmly atop the 7A-West and back in the state title conversation.

Braden Long, Sr., Harrison, RB

The Goblins have played their way back into a playoff spot in the 5A-West, thanks in part to the play of Long. In October, he has rushed for 691 yards and 10 touchdowns in 3 games. For the season, Long has 1,465 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Donovyn Omolo, Sr., Conway, QB

With Buck James at the helm, Conway looks like one of the favorites for the Class 7A title. The play of Omolo is another key reason for that He has thrown for 2,160 yards and 25 touchdowns for a team that averages 48.3 points per game.

Marquaze Parker, Sr., West Memphis, DL

Parker, a Cincinnati commit, has been an unstoppable force off the edge for the Blue Devils. West Memphis has the top-ranked defense in the 6A-East thanks to the play of Parker and its defensive front causing havoc in opposing backfields.

Taylin Paskel, Sr., Crossett, WR

Paskel has dominated opposing secondaries all season despite being the overwhelming favorite target of quarterback Max Brooks. Paskel has caught 43 of Brooks' 100 completions, taking those for 1,171 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Achillies Ringo, Sr., Mills, QB

Mills is back in contention for a conference title after a win over Joe T. Robinson last week. The Comets look primed for a deep run in the Class 5A playoffs, and they'll need the continued production of Ringo to get there. He has thrown for 2,301 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Omarion Robinson, Jr., Little Rock Parkview, S

One of the top defensive units, regardless of classification, belongs to Little Rock Parkview -- and Robinson is a large reason why. Spending time at safety and cornerback, Robinson has single-handedly shut down passing games this season. He's also one of the most dangerous return men in the state.

Katrevion Thomas, Sr., Mineral Springs

The Hornets look like the favorite in Class 2A thanks to one of the top rushing attacks in the class and the No. 1 defense. On offense, Thomas has become Mineral Springs' bell cow while it averages 45.6 points per game.

Amari Tucker, Sr., Fort Smith Southside, RB

After missing his junior season with a torn ACL, Tucker has led one of the state's top rushing attacks with 1,396 yards (11.5 ypc) and 16 touchdowns. On Oct. 20 against Springdale Har-Ber, Tucker had 302 yards and three touchdowns.

Walker White, Sr., Little Rock Christian, QB

Everything's coming together for White this season. He's thrown for 1,823 yards, rushed for 277 yards and totaled 29 touchdowns to 5 total turnovers. The Warriors control their destiny, needing to win out to clinch the No. 1 seed from the 6A-West.

Grayson Wilson, Jr., Central Arkansas Christian, QB

Under first-year Coach Ryan Howard, the Mustangs have one of the state's most potent and fastest offenses and that starts with Wilson. The junior University of Arkansas commit has thrown for 2,447 yards and 31 touchdowns for the 4A-4 leader.