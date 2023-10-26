Fort Smith pastor elected president of Arkansas Baptist State Convention





Brad Lewter, pastor of Grand Avenue Baptist Church in Fort Smith, was elected Wednesday to serve as president of the Arkansas Baptist State Convention.

He replaces Larry D. White, pastor of Woodland Heights Baptist Church in Conway, who had served two one-year terms, running unopposed both times.

Roughly 500 delegates, known as messengers, were on hand for this year's vote, which was held at Walnut Street Baptist Church in Jonesboro on the final day of the state convention's 170th annual meeting.

The only person on the ballot, Lewter, 46, faced no opposition.

Brady Canright, pastor of Nettleton Baptist Church in Jonesboro, nominated him, noting that Lewter had served on the state convention's executive committee, chaired its sexual abuse task force and been a member of the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary board of trustees.

Canright also highlighted Grand Avenue's faithful giving to the Cooperative Program, which distributes funds to the International Mission Board, the North American Mission Board and other Southern Baptist entities.

Last year, the congregation gave nearly 9% of its undesignated receipts -- $258,606 -- to the Cooperative Program.

A report for 2022 lists Grand Avenue as having 2,193 members and average worship attendance of 733.

"Brad has been a friend, he has been a help, he has been a support for me in my time here in Jonesboro as senior pastor," Canright said. "He is a guy who picks up the phone. He has always made himself available. He will serve and represent Arkansas Baptists well."

Since no other names were placed in nomination, executive director Rex Horne cast a single ballot -- on behalf of the convention -- favoring Lewter.

In a similar fashion, messengers selected Laramie LeQuieu, pastor of Harvest Baptist Church in Paragould, as first vice president and Wade Totty, associational missionary for Liberty Baptist Association, as second vice president.

Neither man faced opposition.

Messengers also tentatively approved changes to the organization's articles of incorporation and bylaws. If the move is reaffirmed at next year's meeting, the governing documents would mandate that the state convention have a treasurer as well as an executive director, bifurcating duties that are now assigned to one individual.

The governing documents were last updated in 2006; it takes a two-thirds vote, in two consecutive years, to update them.

The "amended and restated articles of incorporation" would also declare that the "current version of The Baptist Faith and Message as adopted by the Southern Baptist Convention on June 14, 2000, as amended from time to time" shall be "the doctrinal guideline for the Convention."

The existing articles of incorporation include a caveat that the Baptist Faith and Message "shall not be interpreted as to permit open communion and/or alien immersion."

"Open communion" is the practice of allowing all believers -- Baptist or non-Baptist, baptized or unbaptized -- to partake of the Lord's Supper. "Alien immersion" concerns the validity of baptisms by immersion of believers that were performed by other denominations.

On Wednesday, no one spoke for or against the provisions dealing with communion or baptism, which would not be included in the updated articles of incorporation and bylaws.

One messenger moved to amend the language so that future changes to the national convention's Baptist Faith and Message would not automatically be adopted by the state convention. The motion failed.

Another messenger sought to remove language requiring member churches to financially support the Cooperative Program. That motion also failed.

The Arkansas Baptist State Convention, which dates to 1848, is the state's largest religious body, a voluntary fellowship of 1,381 autonomous churches with 391,092 members in 2022, according to data compiled for the Southern Baptist Convention.

Last year, its churches reported a combined average in-person attendance of 103,927, with another 32,161 attending electronically.

Correction: This story has corrected an earlier verison of the story of the name of the Harvest Baptist Church.