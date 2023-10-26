Fort Smith police shoot man they say threatened, attacked them with knife while they were serving warrant





FORT SMITH -- A man was shot by Fort Smith police officers Wednesday night near Shamrock Liquor on Midland Boulevard, according to a news release from Police Department spokesman Aric Mitchell.

Michael Lee Fairburn brandished a knife and threatened to kill officers attempting to serve a felony warrant, according to the release, which referred to Fairburn as an "Indiana fugitive and violent sex offender."

The release said officers tried unsuccessfully to subdue Fairburn with a stun gun before Fairburn assaulted one of them with the knife. At that point, other officers fired their guns at Fairburn. They then administered first aid and called for an ambulance. Fairburn was transported to an area hospital for treatment with his condition currently unknown.

No officers were seriously injured in the incident, according to the release.

Police reported they found Fairburn in a wooded area south of Shamrock Liquor. Fairburn had been seen in the area of Midland Boulevard and Riverfront Drive several times, the release said.

At the request of Police Chief Danny Baker, the Arkansas State Police will investigate the officer-involved shooting, according to the release. The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The Fort Smith Police Department will conduct an internal investigation into the shooting as well.



