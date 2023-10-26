Get to know: ’24 LB commitment Justin Logan

Arkansas linebacker commitment Justin Logan played wide receiver before switching to his current position, and the Hogs are glad he did.

Logan, 6-3, 215 pounds, of Marietta (Ga.) Kell, chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Missouri, Colorado, Kentucky, Louisville, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Indiana, North Carolina, West Virginia and other programs in August.

He recorded 60 tackles as a junior after previously playing wide receiver.

Logan has 36 tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack, 2 quarterback hurries, 2 pass breakups, recovered fumbles, a forced fumble and an interception this season despite limited action in several games because of lopsided scores.

ESPN rates him a 3-star prospect and the No. 22 inside linebacker in the nation for the 2024 class, while Rivals rates him a 4-star recruit and the No. 16 inside linebacker.

Nickname: JLO

Favorite thing about playing linebacker: Being able to be depended on

Defensive coordinator Travis Williams is: Family

My most embarrassing football moment: walked out with two different cleats

Your playlist before a game: Hip Hop or R&B

My favorite TV show: Rick and Morty

Love or hate rollercoasters: Very In the middle about roller coasters

Two things that really irritate me: Flip Flops, and bad food

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Fred Warner

My hidden talent is: Imma great poet

If you were a WWE wrestler, would you be a good or bad guy and why: I would be a good guy, I would want people to love me

Your favorite fast food chain and why: Zaxbys, Grew up eating it and still eat it to this day

I will never ever eat: Collard Greens

My absolute favorite thing to eat: Pasta

My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Ice Cream

Grossest thing I’ve ever eaten: Raccoon

Who is your all-time celebrity crush: Zendaya

My sports idol is: Fred Warner

Nothing makes me laugh more than: Dave Chappele

I miss my: Family in Baltimore

The one foreign country I would like to visit: The Maldives

I’m terrified of: Tarantula spiders

Love or hate horror movies and why: Love to watch with people, But hate watching them alone

Cat or dog person and why: Dog, Cats are boring

Do you think aliens exist: Negative

Best advice I’ve received: Focusing on the past can make the future blurry

Role model and why: My dad because of his work ethic

People would be surprised that I: Used to play wide receiver